Russia lacks sufficient munitions to achieve success on the offensive – British intel

The possible sacking of a Russian logistics chief highlights the central role of logistics to Russia’s struggling campaign in Ukraine, according to the daily report of the British Defense Intelligence:

“On 27 April 2023, Russian military-linked social media claimed that Russia’s Deputy Defence Minister, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, had been dismissed. Mizintsev held the military logistics portfolio, and had only been in post for eight months.

Mizintsev’s sacking was not immediately confirmed, but speculation about his future highlights how logistics problems remain at the heart of Russia’s struggling campaign in Ukraine. Russia does not have enough munitions to achieve success on the offensive.

Paucity of ammunition drives internal divisions, most notably between Russia’s Ministry of Defence and Wagner Group.

Russia continues to give the highest priority to mobilising its defence industry, but it is still failing to meet war time demands. While Russia’s political leaders persist in demanding success on the battlefield, Russia’s logistics professionals are stuck in the middle.”

