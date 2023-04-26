Russo Ukrainian War. Day 427: Intense fighting in Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian forces are achieving “impressive results” in counter-battery combat on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast – A Ukrainian military official. Russian military bloggers deny Ukrainian success in Kherson Oblast. Ukrainian partisans detonated a Russian military checkpoint near Oleshky, Kherson Oblast.

The Russian leadership and Putin himself are eligible for prosecution for the war crimr of rape, just like the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Bosco Ntaganda, sentenced to 30 years in prison for abetting rape, says human rights expert Olena Temchenkohttps://t.co/btyIdiWhVx — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 25, 2023

Daily overview — Summary report, April 26

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 26/04/23. pic.twitter.com/ACk4aSbSFA — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) April 26, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, April 26, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Day 427 of the full-scale russian military aggression has begun. The russian federation continues to wage a war of aggression. Despite the significant losses, they do not give up plans to occupy our territory. Strikes and fires at both military and civilian targets. During the past day, the enemy launched 3x rocket strikes, of which 2x rockets are from S-300 air defense system – at the center of the peaceful city of Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, the building of the local history museum was destroyed, next to which there is no military object, and other civilian infrastructure was damaged. The enemy also carried out 13x airstrikes and fired 49x shots from MLRS at the positions of our troops and the critical infrastructure of populated areas. The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mar’yinka axes. The units of the defense forces of Ukraine repelled 39x enemy attacks on the specified areas of the front during the past day. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Mar’’yinka. Volyn’ and Polissya axes: the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the enemy maintains a military presence in the Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod regions bordering Ukraine. During the day, they carried out artillery and mortar attacks on the settlements of Leonivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Seredyna-Buda, Korenyok, Stukalyvka, Iskriskivshchyna, Novoivanivka, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Kostyantynivka, and Basivka in the Sumy Oblast, as well as Udy, Veterinarne, Zelene, Neskuchne, Strelecha, Ohirtseve, Gatyshche, and Ambarne in the Kharkiv Oblast. Kupyansk axis: Topoli, Kam’ianka, Krasne Pershe, Figolivka, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Liman Pershiy, Kupyansk and Kislivka of the Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar fire. Lyman axis: the enemy did not conduct offensive operations. Novoselivske, Nevske, Dibrova, Belogorivka of the Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Yampil, Siversk, Verkhnyokamianske, Spirne and Pereizne of the Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire. Bakhmut axis: the enemy continues to conduct offensive actions. Heavy fighting continues for the city of Bakhmut. In addition, during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions on the axis of the settlements of Bohdanivka, Khromov and Klishchiivka. Vasyukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Markove, Hryhorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Chasiv Yar, Bila Gora, Severnye and New York of the Donetsk Oblast were affected by enemy shelling. Avdiivka axis: the enemy carried out offensive actions near Severna and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk Oblast, without success. Shelled settlements near the contact line, in particular, Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Lastochkine, Stepove, Tonenke, Vodyane, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Karlivka and Nevelske of the Donetsk Oblast. Mar’yinka axis: during the past day, our defenders repelled numerous enemy attacks in the area of the Mar’yinka settlement. Georgiivka, Mar’yinka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka and Paraskoviivka of the Donetsk Oblast got under enemy fire. Shakhtars’ke axis: the enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the. They shelled the settlements of Vugledar, Yehorivka, Pavlivka, Prechistivka, Novoukrayinka, Zolota Niva, Novomayorske, Shakhtarske, Neskuchne and Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk Oblast. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: the enemy continues to conduct defensive operations. At the same time, during the day, russians shelled more than 40x settlements. Among them are Malynyvka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaki, Plavni of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Kozatsk, Odradokamyanka, Olhivka, Lviv, Kizomys, as well as the city of Kherson. As a result of two guided air bombs hitting the settlement of Kizomys, more than 10x residential buildings of civilians were damaged. 2x – completely destroyed. the local church and other civil infrastructure were also destroyed. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force has carried out 6x strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as a strike on an anti-aircraft missile complex. Also, 2x enemy reconnaissance UAVs – of the “Zala” type and “Orlan-10” type were shot down. Over the past day, units of missile and artillery forces hit the anti-aircraft missile complex, 4x personnel concentration areas and the aggressor’s radar station.

Military Updates

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 26/04/23. pic.twitter.com/ACk4aSbSFA — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) April 26, 2023

Ukrainian paratroopers destroy Russian ammo depot in Donetsk Oblast: VIDEO. According to the Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, Ukrainian paratroopers have destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast with combat drones. “The paratroopers of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Airborne Assault Forces continue to carry out combat missions in Donetsk Oblast. During combat operations, maroon berets from Mykolaiv are actively using drones.

Russian troops intensify artillery attacks, change air asset usage tactics – Ukrainian military. The Russian military is not assaulting the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Liman-Kupiansk sector, but it is the “record holder” in terms of the use of the tube and rocket artillery, according to Col Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of Forces: “Over the past day [Apr 24], the enemy carried out 432 strikes with various types of artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, carried out 13 air raids, and launched missile attacks,” he said on the national telethon, ArmyInform reports.

Russian daily casualties down by 30% in April following heavy losses in Jan-Mar 2023 – UK intel. In its latest intelligence update, the UK Defense Ministry says that Russia’s daily casualty rate in the Russo-Ukrainian war likely fell by around 30% in April 2023, following exceptionally heavy Russian casualties over January-March 2023.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 26 April 2023. Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/7QxP8zS8Ha 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/HPdcReqLvn — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 26, 2023

Heavy, short-range combat continues in the western districts of the contested Donetsk Oblast town of Bakhmut. A key development over the last week has been fighting on the outskirts of the town, especially near the village of Khromove, as Ukraine seeks to maintain control of its 0506 supply route. Ukraine’s other resupply options into Bakhmut are likely complicated by muddy conditions on unsurfaced tracks.

With the town having now been under attack for over 11 months, the Ukrainian defences of Bakhmut have now been integrated as one element of a much deeper defensive zone, which includes the town of Chasiv Yar to the west.

Losses of the Russian army

Humanitarian

8 574 civilians killed in Russia's war against Ukraine, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said From 1 to 23 April 2023, the UN documented 405 civilian casualties in Ukraine mainly caused by explosive weapons and mineshttps://t.co/Tsi5JMKScT — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 25, 2023

Russia’s war in Ukraine has killed 8,574 civilians, UN says. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has recorded 8 574 civilian deaths in Ukraine since Russia invaded 13 months ago but says the real toll is far higher. From 1 to 23 April 2023, the OHCHR documented 405 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 104 killed and 301 injured. The casualties were mainly caused by explosive weapons with wide area effects, mines, and explosive remnants of war. The OHCHR has said it believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed, and many reports are still pending corroboration. “This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk Oblast), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk Oblast), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties,” the OHCHR added.

Russia hit local history museum in Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, killing the museum's employee, injuring at least 10 – President Zelenskyy The Kharkiv Oblast Administration says Russia used an S-300 missile to attack the center of Kupiansk.

📹https://t.co/tlvaiJ4cwg pic.twitter.com/eaNAozu8Xk — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 25, 2023

Environmental

On 24 April, the aurora borealis, or northern lights, brightened skies across Ukraine According to scientists, the northern lights occur when charged particles, known as the solar wind, strike atoms in Earth's atmosphere 📷 by Vitaly Savchenko https://t.co/HM84sxtHvf pic.twitter.com/cskk7gbjag — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 25, 2023

Ukraine rejects Russia’s claim. of attacking Crimea’s civilian infrastructure as “deceitful manipulation.” In a commentary to Suspilne TV, the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine spokesman Andrii Yusov called the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry about Ukraine’s alleged violation of the humanitarian corridor and attack on the civilian infrastructure of Crimea “a deceitful manipulation by the aggressor state.” “The recent events in Crimea concerned exclusively military facilities and are in no way related to the grain deal, which includes Ukrainian ports and civilian ports, when it comes to the territory controlled by Ukraine. When it comes to the recently mentioned events in Crimea, we are talking about the occupied territory and military facilities of the occupiers. Ukraine complies with its international obligations, including fulfilling all obligations related to the grain corridor,” he emphasized.

Legal

Russia detains prominent Crimean Tatar activist. On 25 April, Abdureshit Dzhepparov, a human rights defender and activist, was arrested by Russian Security Service in Qarasuvbazar (Bilohirsk) city in occupied Crimea, following a search that lasted for three hours, according to Refat Chubarov, the head of the Crimean Tatar Mejlis.

Support

The EU allocates another €1.5 billion to Ukraine under our annual macro-financial assistance package.

New Developments

Leaked documents reveal Moscow’s strategy to increase influence in the Baltic states. Leaked Russian documents have revealed the Kremlin’s strategy to increase its influence in the Baltic states, according to an international research network led by German media outlets NDR, WDR, and Süddeutsche Zeitung, with the Estonian media outlet Delfi involved in the research, ERR.ee reported. Tagesschau.de quoted German security experts, who consider the documents to be authentic. The documents, written by the Russian government-affiliated think tank Presidential Directorate for Cross-Border Cooperation in the summer of 2021, outline a plan to avoid increasing NATO’s influence in the region by strengthening Russia-friendly NGOs, tightening economic relations, and influencing public opinion against NATO’s presence.

Russian tennis player Vitalia Diatchenko was refused boarding to a flight conducted by LOT Polish Airlines from Cairo to France Since the athlete could not arrive in Nice on time, she said she would have to withdraw from the tournament in Corsicahttps://t.co/YANQQX6YDk — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 25, 2023

Polish airline says it refused boarding to Russian tennis player – Reuters. A Russian tennis player was refused boarding to a flight conducted by LOT Polish Airlines, in an incident that drew an outraged reaction from the athlete on social media, as per Reuters. On 24 April, player Vitalia Diatchenko said she wasn’t allowed boarding on a LOT flight from Cairo to the tournament in Corsica, with German airline Lufthansa also refusing to sell her a ticket.

Ukrainian-Crimean Tatar partisan movement Atesh eliminated a Russian military unit in Kherson Oblast On 23 April, the guerrilla fighters used a homemade explosive device to blow up a checkpoint near 🇷🇺 military infrastructure object near Oleshky cityhttps://t.co/7plFBe2vmU — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 25, 2023

Ukrainian-Crimean Tatar partisan movement eliminates Russian military unit in Kherson Oblast. According to the National Resistance Center of Ukraine, the Atesh partisan movement has carried out a successful operation in the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast. “In particular, on Monday evening, 23 April, a checkpoint near a military infrastructure object near Oleshky city was blown up,” the center said. The guerrilla fighters used a homemade explosive device to eliminate a unit of Russian troops that was patrolling the area.