Ukraine imposes sanctions on 40 individuals and 382 legal entities, including Russian parties and banks

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has issued decrees enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal special economic and other restrictive measures on 40 individuals and 382 legal entities. The relevant documents have been published on the President’s website, Ukrinform reports.

President’s Decree No. 235/2023 enacted the April 22 decision of the NSDC “On the Application of Personal Special Economic and Other Restrictive Measures (Sanctions)” against 40 individuals, most of which are citizens of the Russian Federation, Switzerland, Iran, and the Republic of Mali.

Also, the decree puts 60 legal entities on the sanctions list, including the Far East KSM Airlines LLC, the Rosbank PJSC, the so-called “Ministry of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” and the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation. In addition, the list includes legal entities registered in France, Switzerland, Taiwan, Germany, and Armenia.

By Decree No. 236/2023, the President enacted a decision to impose personal sanctions on 322 Russian legal entities, including the joint-stock company Research and Production Corporation Space Monitoring Systems, Information Control and Electromechanical Complexes, and the state unitary enterprise Rostov-on-Don Radio Communications Research Institute.

Among the Russian legal entities are Russia’s New People party, the Liberal Democratic Party, Just Russia – Patriots – For Truth, and the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. The list also includes the Russian development company VTB-Development, VTB-Project LLC, VB-Service LLC, PJSC Rosbank, JSC Far Eastern Bank, PJSC Tula Plant, Megacom LLC, JSC CityBike, the holding company Interros, the Scientific Research Institute Prometey named after I.V. Gorynin, and JSC Rigel.

