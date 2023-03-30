Russo Ukrainian War. Day 400: IAEA to propose safety measures to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Partisans help the Ukrainian army to attack Russian checkpoints and warehouses. UN nuclear chief to focus on proposing safety measures around Ukraine nuclear plant. Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy cautions that unless the battle for Bakhmut is won, Russia could begin assembling int support that could compel Ukraine to make unacceptable concessions. Zelenskyy also extended an invitation to Ukraine to Chinese President Xi Jinping.https://t.co/sGZEEmxRl5 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 29, 2023

Daily overview — Summary report, March 30

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 30/03/23. There have been no notable changes to control since the last update. pic.twitter.com/aYRKbhXCpj — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) March 29, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, March 30, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content During March 29, the adversary launched 5 missiles and 25 air strikes, 34 MLRS attacks. The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high. An air strike on the infrastructure of the cities of Beryslav (Kherson oblast) and Druzhkivka (Donetsk oblast) wounded civilians and damaged private houses and civilian infrastructure. The adversary is focusing its main efforts on the offensive operations on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka axes. Ukrainian Defence Forces units repelled over 60 attacks from the adversary. Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka remain at the epicentre of the fighting. Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna axes: no significant changes in the operational situation, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were found. During March 29, the enemy shelled the vicinities of settlements of Chernats’ke, Esman, Kucherivka, Bilopillya, Volfyne, Basivka (Sumy oblast), as well as vicinities of more than 15 settlements in Kharkiv oblast. Among them are: Udy, Strilecha, Hlyboke, Krasne, Pishchane, Hatyshche, Vovchans’k, Bochkove, and Komisarove. Lyman axis: during March 29, the adversary attempted to advance in the vicinity of Stel’makhivka and Vyimka, to no success. The vicinities of settlements of Kupyansk, Kolodyazne, Dvorichna, Zapadne, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka (Kharkiv oblast), Stel’makhivka, Nevske, Kuz’myne, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Kolodyazi, Spirne, and Sivers’k (Donetsk oblast) were shelled with artillery. Bakhmut axis: makes further attempts to seize the city of Bakhmut. In the course of the assault, Ukrainian forces repelled 28 adversary attacks. At the same time, the adversary conducted unsuccessful offensives in the vicinity of Orikhovo-Vasylivka on March 29. The vicinities of settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove, and Oleksandro-Shul’tyne (Donetsk oblast) were shelled by the enemy. Avdiivka and Marinka axes : the adversary conducted offensive operations towards the settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sjeverne, Pervomais’ke, and Mar’inka (Donetsk oblast). To no success. The invaders shelled Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sjeverne, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Mar’inka, Pobjeda, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast), among others.

and : the adversary conducted offensive operations towards the settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sjeverne, Pervomais’ke, and Mar’inka (Donetsk oblast). To no success. The invaders shelled Novokalynove, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sjeverne, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Mar’inka, Pobjeda, and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast), among others. Shakhtarske axis: the enemy shelled the vicinities of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka on March 20. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: the adversary is defending. The enemy shelled the vicinities of more than 20 settlements, including Malynivka, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Staroukrainka, Charivne (Zaporizhzhia oblast), Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novoberyslav, Tomaryne, Rozlyv (Kherson oblast), and the city of Kherson. In certain settlements of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Russian invaders continue to exert pressure on Ukrainian citizens and violate human rights. In particular, in Krasnoperekopsk, FSB officers are conducting active counterintelligence measures. They resort to humiliating filtration procedures, stripping, interrogations that involve beating of civilians etc. [Russia continues to build fortifications and trenches in Armiansk and Dzhankoi districts of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea. Local civilian population is actively involved in the fortification works.] On March 29, Ukrainian Air Force launched 5 air strikes on the concentrations of Russian troops. In addition, air defence units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1 Russian Su-24M bomber. On March 29, Ukrainian missile and artillery troops hit 3 concentrations of enemy troops, weapons, and military equipment, 1 electronic warfare station, 1 ammunition depot, and 2 fuel and lubricant depots of the enemy.

Military Updates

Explosion thunders in Crimean settlement with a military airbase, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty). “An explosion was heard in the village of Hvardiyske in the Simferopol district of annexed Crimea, Simferopol district. Local Telegram channels publish videos and photos of the explosion’s aftermath, which shook windows in the houses nearby. […] A Russian military airbase is located in the village.”

Partisans help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack three control points and storages of Russia – National Resistance Center, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the press service of the National Resistance Centre Sprotyv. “The National Resistance Centre reports that this week, the partisans helped the Ukrainian forces to detect and adjust fire on the Russian control points and storage points.

The centre states that the Russians cannot fully control the occupied territories despite cutting the access to mobile Internet, raiding and deporting people: Thanks to the Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories, the occupiers cannot hide; they are constantly exposed and under attack. The National Resistance Centre calls upon Ukrainians to continue providing the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine with locationіs of the occupiers or other useful information.”

Ukraine hits city inside Russian-controlled territory, Reuters reports. “Ukraine struck a railway depot and knocked out power in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol deep behind the front line on Wednesday amid growing talk from Kyiv of a counterassault against Russian forces worn out by a failed winter offensive.»

National Security Council Secretary hints that Ukraine UAVs can reach Moscow, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, hinted at the possibility of Ukrainian drones reaching Moscow and beyond.

’Ukrainian swarm in the name of Mathias Rust’ — dozens of models, thousands of drones. Attack UAVs in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine have a flight range of more than 3,000 kilometres. 1987, Red Square, Moscow, aeroplane, Rust. Danilov illustrated his post with a historical photo of a German pilot’s plane that landed on Red Square in Moscow in May 1987, bypassing the USSR’s air defence system.

In December 2022, it was revealed that the Ukrainian company AeroDrone passed certification and received permission to operate two types of unmanned aircraft systems in the Armed Forces: the E-300 Enterprise [payload up to 300 kg] and the D-80 Discovery [payload up to 80 kg]. At the beginning of March 2023, Dmytro Shimkiv, the co-owner of the company and the former Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Ukraine, announced that the UAV had already been approved for use in the Armed Forces and that AeroDrone had launched serial production of its drones on the order of the Ministry of Defence. AeroDrone E-300 drones can fly at a distance of up to 3,100 kilometres.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 29 March 2023. Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/IOmCRnnHY1 🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/QXh51kWWEz — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 29, 2023

Russian media reporting suggests that the authorities are preparing to start a major military recruitment campaign with the aim of signing up an additional 400,000 troops.

with the aim of signing up an additional 400,000 troops. Russia is presenting the campaign as a drive for volunteer, professional personnel, rather than a new, mandatory mobilisation. There is a realistic possibility that in practice this distinction will be blurred and that regional authorities will try to meet their allocated recruitment targets by coercing men to join up.

and that regional authorities will try to meet their allocated recruitment targets by coercing men to join up. Russian authorities have likely selected a supposedly ‘volunteer model’ to meet their personnel shortfall in order to minimise domestic dissent. It is highly unlikely that the campaign will attract 400,000 genuine volunteers. However, rebuilding Russia’s combat power in Ukraine will require more than just personnel; Russia needs more munitions and military equipment supplies than it currently has available .

It is highly unlikely that the campaign will attract 400,000 genuine volunteers. However, rebuilding Russia’s combat power in Ukraine will require more than just personnel; . Fighting continues in the Donbas town of Bakhmut, though Russian assaults are still at a reduced level compared to recent weeks.

One of the key achievements of recent Ukrainian operations has likely been to push Russian Wagner Group fighters back from the 0506 route . This minor country road has become a critical supply line for Ukrainian defenders. Wagner had previously been within a few hundred metres of the route.

. This minor country road has become a critical supply line for Ukrainian defenders. Wagner had previously been within a few hundred metres of the route. On 26 March 2023, Russian media claimed Wagner had taken full control of the Azom factory complex to the north of Bakhmut town centre. However, the area likely remains contested, as it has been for the past fortnight. With Wagner having now confirmed the release of at least 5000 prisoner fighters, personnel shortages are likely hampering Russian offensive efforts in the sector.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Thursday 30 March, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 172900 (+560)

Tanks – 3610 (+1)

Armoured combat vehicles – 6974 (+8)

Artillery systems – 2671 (+12)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 526 (+0)

Air defence means – 278 (+1)

Aircraft – 306 (+0)

Helicopters – 291 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5518 (+11)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2239 (+0)

Special equipment – 291 (+3)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 911 (+0)

Russia plans to conscript over half million people this year, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Bloomberg, referring to the Federal Statistics Service data and sources familiar with the conscription plan in the Russian Federation. “Bloomberg, citing data from the Russian Federal Statistics Service, reports that the size of the Russian army last year increased by approximately 400,000 people. According to the news agency, the army of the Russian Federation probably was strengthened by 500,000.

In addition, according to Bloomberg’s sources familiar with the Kremlin’s plan, Russia plans to call up another 400,000 contract soldiers this year as Putin prepares for a prolonged war against Ukraine. The total strength of the Russian army, as reported by the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, is planned to increase to 1.5 million from 1.15 million by 2026. The agency notes that Putin’s drive to expand Russia’s Armed Forces is exacerbating labour shortages as the war against Ukraine draws hundreds of thousands of workers from other sectors of the economy into the army.”

Russia’s Wagner chief says the battle for Bakhmut has damaged his forces, Reuters reports. “The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group acknowledged on Wednesday that fighting for the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut had inflicted severe damage on his own forces […].

The battle for Bakhmut today has already practically destroyed the Ukrainian army [he claims, as he asks for help in fear of a forthcoming Ukrainian offensive], and unfortunately, it has also badly damaged the Wagner Private Military Company, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message.”

About 6,000 Wagner group mercenaries fighting in Bakhmut – General Milley, Ukrinform reports, citing CNN. “They’re (Wagner mercenaries – ed.) conducting combat operations right now in Bakhmut primarily. It’s probably about 6,000 or so actual mercenaries and maybe another 20 or 30,000 recruits that they get, many of whom come from prisons, [Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark) Milley said.

He added that Russians are suffering an enormous amount of casualties in the Bakhmut area; the Ukrainians are inflicting a lot of death and destruction. The Ukrainians are doing a very effective area defence that is proven to be very costly to the Russians. For about the last 20, 21 days, the Russians have not made any progress whatsoever in and around Bakhmut. So it’s a slaughter-fest for the Russians. They’re getting hammered in the vicinity of Bakhmut and the Ukrainians have fought very, very well, he said.”

UK at OSCE: Ukraine has destroyed Russia’s military reputation, Ukrinform reports, citing Ian Stubbs, the UK’s military advisor. “With support from their partners, Ukraine has shown that agility and ingenuity can have a devastating effect against a so-called superpower, the British military diplomat said. According to him, in recent weeks, the staggering casualties suffered by Russia around Bakhmut appear to have had a significant impact, and their assault seemingly stalled, reports suggest that the Russian military and Wagner group urgently need to replenish personnel and munition stocks.

Stubbs noted that approximately 30,000 Russian fighters have been killed or wounded since the battle for Bakhmut began nine months ago, with the Wagner-dominated force “advancing just 25km in this time. Try as they might to present an alternate reality to the ground truth with an increasingly ridiculous carpet of disinformation, the astounding levels of incompetence in Russia’s military leadership that have eroded Russia’s military reputation are clear for all to see, he said.

He also pointed out that in February, Russian Soviet-made MT-LB multipurpose tracked armoured vehicles were observed operating in eastern Ukraine modified with old naval turrets and guns, still painted in naval colours. These Stalin era naval weapon systems, 60-year-old T-62 main battle tanks and vintage BTR-50 armoured personnel carriers that Russia is operating in Ukraine are indeed a true demonstration of the type of high technical performance’ for which Russia’s military and defence industry are now regarded, Stubbs said.”

Humanitarian

"The water needs in #Donbas are incredibly high," says a volunteer from the UK. Russians destroy critical infrastructure, leaving civilians without power, heat, and water. Volunteers bring drinking water to towns in #Donetsk Oblast–under fire. https://t.co/ezkUCWMVMa — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 29, 2023

The Russian army has already killed 466 children in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports. “As of the morning of March 30, 2023, more than 1,409 children were killed and injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information from juvenile prosecutors, 466 children were killed and more than 943 received injuries of varying degrees of severity,” the Prosecutor General’s Office posted on Telegram.

The numbers are not final. Work is ongoing to establish casualties in the areas of armed operations, in temporarily captured and liberated territories.”

Kyiv urges Russians not to adopt Ukraine’s ‘stolen’ children, Reuters reports. “Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged Russians on Tuesday not to adopt children who she said were “stolen” in Ukraine during the war and deported to Russia. The war that Russia has been waging on its neighbour for 13 months now has seen millions of people displaced, including families and children. The real number of children who have been forcefully deported to Russia is impossible to establish. […]

Vereshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app that orphans have been “stolen in Ukraine” and allegedly given up for adoption in Russia. I strongly recommend that Russian citizens do not adopt Ukrainian orphans who were illegally taken out of the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Vereshchuk, in charge of social issues, said- […] According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Integration of Occupied Territories, 19,514 Ukrainian children are currently considered illegally deported.

Russia has not concealed a programme under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the conflict zone.”

Ukrenergo can now receive emergency energy aid from 15 EU countries, Ukrinform reports, citing Ukrenergo. “National Power Company Ukrenergo has signed an agreement with 15 system operators of European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E). It will allow Ukrenergo to seek assistance in unforeseen situations. […]

Emergency aid is an urgent supply of electricity from another country at the request of the system operator. This is necessary if internal reserves and means to avoid simultaneous power outages for a large number of consumers have already been exhausted. It differs from imports. This is an urgent measure to overcome an emergency. The need for it cannot be predicted in advance. Imports, on the contrary, are made within a predetermined timeframe under signed commercial contracts.

As reported, the other day, ENTSO-E decided to further increase the electricity import capacity from Ukraine to 850 MW from the current 700 MW.”

Environmental

Chemists in Ukraine revisited: Serhii Radio Practical difficulties hinder experiments, but a new course looks to address future environmental challengeshttps://t.co/kVpraRv3Nw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 30, 2023

UN nuclear chief to focus on proposing safety measures around Ukraine nuclear plant, Reuters reports. “The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog visited Ukraine’s embattled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Wednesday and said he was putting aside plans for a security zone around the facility so he could propose specific protection measures acceptable to both Moscow and Kyiv. Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, had been pushing for a demilitarised zone at the Russian-held power station, Europe’s largest nuclear facility, which has come under repeated shelling.

Grossi, who visited the plant for the second time in less than seven months on Wednesday, told Russian reporters that the situation was not improving. A recording of the briefing was made available to Reuters.

The IAEA head did not name specific safety measures that could be proposed. […] I think what is important is to make sure there are no attacks. I am trying to put on the table realistic, viable proposals that can be accepted by all, he said. Grossi said it was no secret there had been a significant increase in the number of troops in the region. It is obvious that military activity is increasing in this whole region. So the plant can’t be protected, he said. […]

The IAEA has had monitors stationed at the plant since September when Grossi travelled to the facility as fears of a potential nuclear accident mounted.”

Minister Galushchenko: Renewable energy is a matter of national security, Ukrinform reports. “During Russian missile attacks, we saw that renewable energy sources are not just about ‘green transformation’ or commitments under the Paris Agreement. Renewable energy sources are about national security, security of supply, security of the state,” [Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said during a panel discussion at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2023].

Since October 10, 2022, Russia has launched numerous missile strikes on Ukraine’s energy objects. 271 of them hit the targets, which is just 20% of the total number of missiles and drones used by Russia.

According to Galushchenko, at times, Ukrainian nuclear power plants generated enough electricity volumes, but it was impossible to supply electricity to the affected regions experiencing the capacity deficit. As a result, electricity production volumes had to be lowered.

The minister mentioned that renewable energy sources could be set up across different regions and become a better solution in terms of the security of supply. Even from a military point of view, targeting a large number of objects all over the country would have been more difficult than attacking one big facility.

Additionally, Ukraine is remaining committed to the climate goals, which provide for increasing the share of renewable energy sources to 25% before 2032. Currently, nuclear power plants generate 50% of Ukraine’s electricity output. Galushchenko expects that renewable energy sources will be covering another 50% in the future.

Prior to the war, the share of renewable energy sources in Ukraine was about 10%. But, most solar power plants and wind farms are situated in the areas that are now temporarily occupied by Russia.”

Legal

West can help Ukraine crack down on graft, anti-corruption prosecutor says, Reuters reports. “Western allies can help Kyiv with its mounting crackdown on graft by extraditing more people who are under investigation, Ukraine’s top anti-corruption prosecutor said on Wednesday. Fighting sleaze is a priority for Kyiv as it seeks membership of the European Union and tries to strengthen state institutions following Russia’s invasion last year.

Oleksandr Klymenko, director of the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, told Reuters that most countries Kyiv has asked to extradite suspects in corruption cases have declined to do so. In 90% of our cases, we have one or two or three or more subjects who are abroad, and the procedure for handing these people over to Ukraine is complicated, he said during an interview in his Kyiv office. Countries where suspects have been located included Austria, Spain and Britain, he said.

Easing extradition, Klymenko said, was extremely relevant to Ukraine’s efforts to root out corruption, which the European Commission, the EU executive, has singled out as a precondition for membership talks to begin. The investigation of a criminal case is quite ineffective when we can’t return these people to Ukraine from various jurisdictions for the administration of due justice, he said. Klymenko said countries typically cite security concerns amid Russia’s war and the conditions of detention in Ukraine, but that Kyiv always guaranteed the safe custody of suspects under investigation. […]

Klymenko said such elaborate corrupt ploys would continue unless their high-ranking organisers were targeted and the mechanisms exposed. If there’s no system – in which a subordinate answers to a higher-up, who then answers to the very top – then I think it would be a success not just for us, but for our country in general, he said.”

Support

More UK universities partner with Ukraine Vice-chancellors group Universities UK announces 33 additional twinning partnerships.https://t.co/j2wcyFiW9D — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 30, 2023

Ukraine should start preparing for receiving F-16 fighters – Air Force spox, Ukrinform reports, citing the spokesman for the Air Force, Yuriy Ihnat. “We need a decision on the transfer of a multi-purpose warplane to Ukraine. The process (of preparations – ed.) should start now. That is, it will kick off with the training of pilots and engineers, and in parallel lines, the base for maintaining these planes and the airfield network will also be prepared. The transfer process itself, of course, is not an easy endeavor – it is about technical paperwork, etc. But we don’t have time for any delay, we have to start doing this now, Ihnat said.

He emphasized Ukraine’s need for multipurpose fighter jets capable of engaging targets in the sky, on land, and at sea. As Ukrinform reported, speaking at a hearing in the US Senate Armed Forces Committee, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that in the future the Armed Forces of Ukraine may receive F-16 generation 4 fighter jets.”

Germany to allocate additional €12 billion of military aid for Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Reuters. “The budget committee of the German Bundestag [ National Parliament of Germany – ed.] has approved the request of the Federal Ministries of Defence and Internal Affairs to allocate €12 billion for military aid to Ukraine. The additional financing provides for €3.2 billion that will be paid in 2023 as well as credit lines for the period from 2024 to 2032 for a total of about €8.8 billion.

With the money, Ukraine can directly buy armaments with the support of the German government. It is important to support Ukraine as long as necessary. The German army may start spending this money this year, with a part of it being preserved for the next few years. It was not specified how and for what time period these funds will be divided.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany reports that since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the German government has allocated over €14.2 billion for the support of Ukraine, of which €3 billion was spent on military aid. This week the Leopard 2 tanks, promised by Berlin, arrived in Ukraine. Germany has also sent nearly 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.”

Bulgaria may “secretly” send Ukraine huge amount of ammunition, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing EURACTIV and European Pravda. “The Bulgarian Defence Ministry has reported that they will supply old ammunition worth nearly €175 million to the state-owned VMZ military plant and, in return, will receive new ammunition. Former Defence Minister Boyko Noev told bTV in an interview that the goal is for the vast amounts of old ammunition from the warehouses of the Bulgarian army to go to Ukraine

This is the largest rearmament of the Bulgarian land forces in recent history. That’s a huge amount of ammunition – hundreds of thousands. There is a huge increase in the price of ammunition, and VMZ will sell this ammunition through intermediaries to Ukraine, the former minister said. […] The Bulgarian army has stockpiles of Soviet-standard ammunition, which the Ukrainian army needs to fuel its vast stock.

EURACTIV’s investigations have reported that arms supplies to Ukraine worth billions of euros from Bulgaria have not stopped, despite the official claims of the authorities in Sofia. On Monday, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov commented that the scheme with VMZ was only agreed to for the purpose of renewing wartime stocks for the army. […]

President Rumen Radev, who runs the country as a presidential republic in the absence of a regularly elected government and parliament, has publicly opposed arms supplies to Ukraine. […] If the ammunition is sent from the army to the military plant and then exported through intermediaries to Ukraine, Radev can continue to tell his supporters that Sofia is not helping Kyiv.

Bulgaria is one of the EU countries that has not confirmed its participation in the EU plan to purchase 1 million rounds of ammunition for Ukraine.”

Spain to send six tanks to Ukraine after Easter, Reuters reports. “Spain will send six German-made 2A4 Leopard tanks to Ukraine after the April 9 Easter holiday to support Kyiv’s efforts to fend off Russia’s invasion, Defence Minister Margarita Robles told lawmakers on Wednesday. Robles said the country had just repaired the fighting vehicles that have not been used since the 1990s, and was testing their combat readiness before shipping them.

By sending the Leopards, we will continue to help the Ukrainian people… to defend themselves against an absolutely unjust attack, she said, adding that Spain would now repair another four tanks which will be sent in the near future”.

White House sees no evidence that US military aid improperly used in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, citing US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby. “We haven’t seen any evidence that — that there’s been any egregious misconduct when it comes to managing the security assistance that’s gone into Ukraine, Kirby said.

He stressed that the Ukrainian officials also share our concerns about making sure there’s proper accountability and transparency of things getting in and moving around the battlefield.”

Slovakia provides military assistance to Ukraine for 10% of its defence budget – Kondratiuk, Ukrinform reports. “Deputy speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, Olena Kondratiuk, thanked Slovakia for the comprehensive military, humanitarian and political support provided since the first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion. […]

She noted that Slovakia provided military assistance to Ukraine for 10% of its defence budget and is among the top ten countries in terms of this indicator. “We are grateful for the first ones provided: air defence systems, MiG-29 aircraft, armoured personnel carriers, self-propelled guns,” added Kondratiuk.”

Ukraine returns non-working air defence system to ally – Zelenskyy, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing President Zelenskyy in an interview for the AP media outlet. “Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine’s European partner state has supplied it with an air defence system, which did not function properly so it was replaced over and over again. Zelenskyy did not name the country.

The President also stressed that Ukraine does not “actually” have the Patriot air defence systems which the US agreed to supply it with, i.e. they have not been deployed. Ukraine needs at least 20 batteries of the Patriot air defence systems for protection against Russian missiles. Even this number may not be sufficient since not a single country in the world was attacked with such a number of ballistic missiles.”

Ukrainian army forms 3 new strike drone companies, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation. “The Ukrainian army is undergoing active transformations and receiving unique new experience in this war, the most technologically advanced war in history. Earlier we have announced, together with the General Staff, the creation of the first-ever strike drone companies. They will have a completely new approach to management, training, and drone use doctrine.

As of today, the first three strike drone companies are ready for battle. They have been fully equipped, thanks to the help of our partners. They have received pick-up trucks, strike helicopters and Starlink systems. All drones are Ukrainian-made. All equipment for the strike companies of the Drone Army was purchased by private donors. Fedorov said that the drones will be used to conduct reconnaissance and attack missions.”

United States transfers $1.25B grant to the Ukrainian state budget, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian Finance Ministry’s website. “The state budget of Ukraine has received $1.25 billion of grant funds from the United States, which will mainly be used for social payments. The ministry said that the grant funding will be used to provide partial reimbursement of state budget expenditures, in particular for pension payments, support for certain state social assistance programs (assistance for IDPs), and to pay salaries of public employees, employees of the State Emergency Service and employees of higher education institutions.

The United States provided the funds through the World Bank Trust Fund as part of the fourth additional financing for the Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE) project. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has already received $15.5 billion in grants from the United States.”

Hungarian President Katalin Novák voiced support for 5-point peace plan for Ukraine that does not include a Russian victory and is based on “fair and realistic goals.” According to Novák, the common goal is the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.https://t.co/zH9c2AWPQl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 30, 2023

New Developments

Putin’s plan for a new Russian Empire includes both Ukraine and Belarus, leaked document shows Putin’s dreams of a new empire have been evident since his first term in office but became more obvious following his formal return to the presidency in 2012.https://t.co/X2ODe7EVNl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 29, 2023

Russia has been at war with democracies for a long time, Ukrinform reports, citing President Zelensky’s address to the US-led Summit for Democracy. “It is Ukraine that tyrannical Russia is able to reach with its bloody hands – with missiles and artillery, bombs and tanks. But the Kremlin’s ambitions do not end just where its hands reach. Russia has been at war with all of you for a long time – with the democracies of the world,” he said. He added that the Kremlin uses disinformation, election meddling, espionage, corruption exporting, cybercrime, by trying to trigger an energy crisis and price explosions in markets that will hit your people with insane electricity or gas bills. At the same time, the Kremlin is trying to turn even food provision into a weapon – blocks the sea to create a shortage in the global food market. Why is this happening? This is war, ladies and gentlemen. This is war precisely against freedom and democracy, Zelensky said. In this regard, he called on world leaders to act in response, but not to seek a compromise with evil. Because the search for compromises, on which the principles of democracy are based, works only within democratic countries.” Zelenskyy invites Xi Jinping to Ukraine: We are ready to see him here, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Associated Press (AP). “In his AP interview, Zelenskyy extended an invitation to Ukraine to one notable and strategically important leader who has not made the journey [as many world leaders did during the war – ed.] – Chinese President Xi Jinping. We are ready to see him here. I want to speak with him. The President of Ukraine noted that he had spoken to Xi before the outbreak of the full-scale war. However, there was no contact with the Chinese leader during over a year of Russia’s full-scale invasion.” Russia starts drills with Yars ICBM launch systems with claimed effective range of 11,000 km, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation. “Russia’s strategic nuclear forces began training with the Yars systems, which can supposedly launch intercontinental ballistic missiles at up to 11,000 kilometres. Russia’s Strategic Rocket Forces have reportedly begun training with the Novosibirsk Missile Unit. […] Yars, or RS-24is a strategic missile system based on a silo-based solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile. The Russian Federation adopted it in 2009. The system is equipped with a separable central part – from 3 to 6 warheads, depending on the modification; each of them can hit its target. The missile’s flight speed is allegedly up to Mach 14, and its explosive power is equivalent to a million tonnes. Propagandists claim that no anti-missile defence system can shoot it down, and one Yars missile is capable of destroying a small city.” Russia stops sharing missile test info with US, opens drills, Military Times “Russia will no longer give the US advance notice about its missile tests, a senior Moscow diplomat said Wednesday, as its military deployed mobile launchers in Siberia in a show of the country’s massive nuclear capability amid fighting in Ukraine.[…] Along with the data about the current state of the countries’ nuclear forces routinely released every six months in compliance with the treaty, the parties also have exchanged advance warnings about test launches. Such notices have been an essential element of strategic stability for decades, allowing Russia and the United States to correctly interpret each other’s moves and make sure that neither country mistakes a test launch for a missile attack. The termination of missile test warnings marks yet another attempt by Moscow to discourage the West from ramping up its support for Ukraine by pointing to Russia’s massive nuclear arsenal.” Putin ally meets India’s Modi in New Delhi, Reuters “A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the two countries’ “mutual interests”, Russian news agencies reported. Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s influential Security Council, was in India for a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a regional group which brings together Russia, India, China and a number of states from across central Asia. […] While India has called for peace in Ukraine, it has benefited from the war’s fallout for global energy prices by snapping up oil that Russia has been forced to sell at a discount because of Western sanctions. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russian oil sales to India jumped 22-fold last year.” Swedish Foreign Affairs Ministry summons Russian ambassador after NATO accession threats, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Swedish TV ChannelSVT. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden called Viktor Tatarintsev, the Russian ambassador in Stockholm, due to the Russian embassy’s statement with threats regarding Sweden’s accession to NATO. The reason for this decision was the post of the Russian embassy that appeared on Tuesday evening. The embassy listed possible negative consequences for Sweden if it joined NATO. Among other things, the post contained the statement that the new members of the enemy bloc will become a legitimate target for Russian responses, including military ones.” Hungary says ‘grievances’ hold up ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession, Reuters “Hungary is holding up Sweden’s admission to NATO because of grievances over criticism by Stockholm of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s policies, the Hungarian government spokesman said on Wednesday. Bridging the gap will require effort on both sides, spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said. Sweden and its neighbour Finland asked to join the NATO military alliance last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the process has been held up by Hungary and Türkiye.” IOC issues recommendations for Russian athletes’ return to competitions, Reuters “The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Tuesday issued recommendations for the gradual return to international competitions for Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals, with President Thomas Bach saying their participation “works” despite the war in Ukraine. The IOC Executive Board’s recommendations concern the return of those athletes to international competitions but not the 2024 Paris Olympics where a separate decision will be taken at a later date.”