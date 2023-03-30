No evidence of Ukraine improperly managing the military assistance — White House

The White House doesn’t see any evidence that Ukraine is improperly managing the military aid provided by the United States, the US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John

Kirby stated this at a press conference.

We haven’t seen any evidence that there’s been any egregious misconduct when it comes to managing the security assistance that’s gone into Ukraine,” Kirby said.

Ukrainian officials also “share our concerns about making sure there’s proper accountability and transparency of things getting in and moving around the battlefield,” he added. “And we all want to have as much oversight and accountability as possible. Of course, we do. It’s taxpayer-funded equipment and systems that are going to Ukraine, but it is a war.  And real people are fighting and real people are dying. And in battle, you can’t predict every single – the perfect, secure movement of every single item that every single soldier takes into the fight with him or her.

