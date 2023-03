Portugal will send over $80,000 to Ukraine to support the country’s investigation of war crimes committed by Russian troops, particularly the stage of documenting the crimes, EurActiv.com informed, citing Lusa.pt.

Portugal may also send more experts from its main criminal investigation force, the Judicial Police (PJ), and from its National Institute of Forensic Medicine to Ukraine for participation in the investigation upon the Prosecutor’s Office’s request.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Portugal, Ukraine