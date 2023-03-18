Ukraine’s new ministers of Education and Strategic Industries named: manager of Minor Academy of Sciences and Head of Railways — PM

Oksen Lisovyi, manager of Ukraine’s Minor Academy of Sciences (for high school pupils), who voluntarily joined Ukraine’s military during the war, will become new Ukraine’s Minister of Education, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

He will replace current minister Serhiy Shkarlet, against whom Ukrainian students protested before the war. Shkarlet was accused of plagiarism and links to former Ukrainian president Yanukovych.

Also, the head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine’s State Railway Company, Oleksandr Kamyshin, will become the new Minister of Strategic Industries, Prime Minister Shmyhal said. He added that these changes were already agreed upon with the parliament and are expected to be officially adopted next week.

As was reported, news about the resignation of Ukraine’s scandalous Minister of Education, Serhiy Shkarlet, sparked a wave of celebrations on social networks among Ukrainian students.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: reforms in Ukraine, Ukrainian government