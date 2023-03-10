French retailer Auchan doubles down its presence in Russia

Latest news Ukraine

French retailer Auchan plans to open a new store in Russia selling almost exclusively private label products, doubling down on its presence in a market that many other Western retailers have shunned over Russia’s actions in Ukraine, Reuters reports.

Auchan Retail Russia said the new ‘My Auchan’ store would offer an assortment of about 900 items, 90% of which will be food products under Auchan’s own brands.

Auchan’s decision to maintain its presence in Russia prompted Ukraine to call for a boycott of the chain as other global brands, such as McDonald’s and Nike pulled out.

Auchan has said its main mission in Russia is to provide the population with quality products at affordable prices.
The logo is on display outside an Auchan hypermarket in Moscow

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags:

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags