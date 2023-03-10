Belgian parliament recognized Soviet-made 1932-1933 Holodomor famine in Ukraine as genocide

Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo in Kyiv during the commemoration of Holodomor on 26 November 2022. Photo via Hordon 

The Belgian federal parliament’s Chamber of Representatives adopted a resolution recognizing the 1932-33 Holodomor famine in Ukraine caused by the Stalin regime as genocide. The voting was held on 9 March, 7 sur 7 reported. The resolution received nearly unanimous support, except for the radical left PTB-PVDA faction, which abstained.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the voting, saying it is historic.

 

