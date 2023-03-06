Russia replenishes armor losses with 60-year-old tanks, APCs – British intel

The Russian military keeps responding to heavy armored vehicle losses by deploying 60-year-old T-62 tanks, the British Defense Ministry said on 6 March in its intelligence update. Moreover, Russian BTR-50 armored personnel carriers, first fielded in 1954, have also been identified as deployed in Ukraine.



“The Russian military has continued to respond to heavy armoured vehicle losses by deploying 60-year-old T-62 main battle tanks (MBT). There is a realistic possibility that even units of the 1st Guards Tank Army (1 GTA), supposedly Russia’s premier tank force, will be re-equipped with T-62s to make up for previous losses. 1 GTA had previously been due to receive the next-generation T-14 Armata MBT from 2021.”

“In recent days, Russian BTR-50 armoured personnel carriers, first fielded in 1954, have also been identified deployed in Ukraine for the first time.”

“Since summer 2022, approximately 800 T-62s have been taken from storage and some have received upgraded sighting systems which will highly likely improve their effectiveness at night. However, both these vintage vehicle types will present many vulnerabilities on the modern battlefield, including the absence of modern explosive reactive armour.”

