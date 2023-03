Germany will send more Gepard self-propelled guns and Iris-T systems to Ukraine, Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced during his address to the Bundestag on 2 March, UkrInform reported.

Russian aggression became a turning point in history for the whole of Europe and Germany, together with its partners, will continue to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine both with weapons and training, he added.

Tags: Germany, Ukraine