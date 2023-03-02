Russo Ukrainian War. Day 372: Russia loses major tank battle in Vuhledar

Russia loses major tank battle for Vuhledar due to ambushes. Critical situation in Bakhmut. Most Wagner units destroyed by Ukraine.

Daily overview — Summary report, March 3

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 18/02/23. pic.twitter.com/YbtWj6enTz — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) February 18, 2023

The General Staff's operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, March 3, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content The main efforts of Russian forces are concentrated on conducting offensive actions on the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk axes. Last day, our defenders repelled more than 170 enemy attacks on the indicated axes. [Russian forces continue to violate the rules of international humanitarian law, continue to launch strikes, shell civilian facilities and homes with artillery, and are trying to destroy the critical infrastructure of Ukraine.] In total, the Russian occupiers launched 14 rocket attacks on civilian objects in Kharkiv Oblast, Poltava Oblast, and Donnechyna. There are wounded civilians, damaged apartment buildings and private houses. The invaders also carried out 21 airstrikes, including 2 Shahed-136 UAVs. Strike drones were shot down. Russian forces launched 58 attacks from MLRS. The threat level of missile strikes by the Russian occupiers is very high throughout the territory of Ukraine. Volyn’, Polissya, Sivershchyna , and Slobozhanshchyna axes : no formations of enemy offensive groups were detected. During the day, Russian forces shelled the settlements of Yeline and Baranivka of the Chernihiv Oblast; Rozhkovychi, Starykove, Hirky, Atynske, Stukalyvka, Budky, Volfyne, Turya, Grabovske in the Sumy Oblast and Chervona Zorya, Veterinarne, Strelecha, Krasne, Ternova, Okhrimivka, Potykhonove, Dvorichna, and Kindrashivka in the Kharkiv Oblast. It used an unmanned aerial vehicle with a combat munition near Budarok, Kharkiv Oblast. In the border areas of the Belgorod Oblast, Russian forces continue engineering equipment for the area and install anti-tank barriers.

: Russian forces continue to advance and storm the city. Our defenders attacks in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske settlements. Bondarne, Zaliznyanske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka, Chasiv Yar and New York of the Donetsk Oblast came under enemy fire. Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk axes: Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive actions on the settlements of Kam’ianka, Severna, Vodyane, Nevelske and Mar’yinka. The areas of Avdiivka, Lastochkine, Berdychi, Vodyane, Krasnohorivka, Mar’yinka, Georgiivka, Bogoyavlenka, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast were shelled. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: Russian forces are on the defensive. In some areas, the adversary is trying to create conditions to start an offensive. They carried out artillery shelling of more than 45 districts of populated areas. Among them are Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Dobra Nadiya, Nikopol’, Zmiivka, Kozatske, Novosilka, Inzhenerne, Bilozerka, Dniprovske and the city of Kherson. [In Enerhodar (Zaporizhzhia oblast), Russian invaders involve local collaborators to propagate and highlight the fake “advantages” of the so-called “Russian authorities” coming to the oblast and to justify their legitimacy.] [In the Manhushskyi district of the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk oblast, the occupiers continue to exert pressure on civilians, in particular by limiting the supply of electricity to homes. The invaders destroyed an electric power pole and the settlement lost power for several days.] [At the same time, local farmers in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk oblast have their summer and fall 2022 harvest spoiling en masse. The Russian occupation administration is completely blocking all local farmers from selling their grain both on the domestic and foreign markets.] [Also, the so-called “occupation authorities” have unofficially banned all local bakeries from accepting grain from local farmers. Ukrainian farmers are desperate because of the large losses of their harvest.] Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation has carried out 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Also, our defenders shot down an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle of the “Orlan-10” type. Missile and artillery units hit 1 enemy concentration area, 2 ammunition depots, [2 enemy electronic warfare systems] and 1 other important enemy target.

Military Updates

Russia loses major tank battle for Vuhledar due to ambushes – NYT, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing The New York Times. “Russia has lost a large-scale tank battle for Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, getting ambushed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine — just as it did during the attack when using tank convoys at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In the extended battle, both sides sent tanks into the fray, rumbling over dirt roads and manoeuvring around tree lines, with the Russians thrusting forward in columns and the Ukrainians manoeuvring defensively, firing from a distance or from hideouts as Russian convoys came into their sights.

When it was over, not only had Russia failed to capture Vuhledar, but it also had made the same mistake that cost Moscow hundreds of tanks earlier in the war: convoys advancing into ambushes.

According to NYT, the charred hulks of Russian armoured vehicles now litter farm fields all about Vuhledar, according to Ukrainian military drone footage – blown up on mines, hit with artillery or obliterated by anti-tank missiles. Ukraine’s military said Russia had lost at least 130 tanks and armoured personnel carriers in the battle.”

Situation ‘critical’: Ukraine clings to Bakhmut as Russians advance, Reuters reports. “Ukrainian forces hung onto their positions in the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut early on Thursday under constant attack from Russian troops seeking to claim their first major victory for more than half a year. […] Ukraine says Bakhmut has limited strategic value but has nevertheless put up fierce resistance. Not everyone in Ukraine is convinced that defending Bakhmut can go on indefinitely.

I believe that sooner or later, we will probably have to leave Bakhmut. There is no sense in holding it at any cost,” Ukrainian member of parliament Serhiy Rakhmanin said on NV radio late on Wednesday. But for the moment, Bakhmut will be defended with several aims – firstly, to inflict as many Russian losses as possible and make Russia use its ammunition and resources.”

Russia maintains 5 ships armed with 32 Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Ukrainian Navy. “Ukraine’s Navy reported that as of 1 March, 17 Russian warships are deployed for combat duty in the Black Sea, including five Kalibr missile carriers armed with a total of 32 cruise missiles. One Russian warship is deployed in the Azov Sea.”

War update: Over 170 enemy attacks repelled in eastern Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, citing the Ukrainian General Staff. “In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have repelled more than 170 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, where Russian troops are focusing efforts and conducting active offensive operations.”

Ukraine’s air defence brings down 80% of Russian missiles, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “At present, the percentage of missiles we shoot down has changed and is currently hovering at 80%. Even more in some cases. Our air defence experts have grown more skilled and competent.”

Explosions heard in Bakhchysarai and Yalta, Ukrinform reports, citing the Telegram channel Crimean Wind. “An explosion rang out near a Russian military unit in Bakhchysarai in the temporarily occupied Crimea, with explosions also heard in Yalta, Gurzuf and other settlements on the southern coast of the peninsula.

In Bakhchysarai, there was an explosion in the area of the military unit on Simferopolska Street. Subscribers report that it was probably the work of air defense systems. The explosion was heard in many villages of the Bakhchysarai district, the post said.

There are also reports of explosions on the southern coast of Crimea – in Yalta, Gurzuf and other settlements. Everything around shattered – furniture and windows, car alarms went off. There are sounds of airplanes in the background, the report said.”

Russian ammunition explodes in occupied Kadiivka, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “Serhii Haidai, the Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, reported an explosion in the occupied Kadiivka; according to preliminary information, the explosion took place at a factory, where the occupiers tried to hide their ammunition.”

Explosions rock airfield in Russian-occupied Melitopol and city of Polohy, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol Mayor. “Black smoke was seen rising over an airfield in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol. Explosions were also reported in the city of Polohy, to the northwest of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.”

No critical force in Transnistria capable of opening “second front” against, Ukrinform reports, citing head of the joint press center for Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces, Natalia Humeniuk. “Provocations are not ruled out on the border with Moldova, but currently no activity is being observed on the part of Russian forces in the Transnistrian sector. Our defense forces at the border area provide general interaction with an adequate response to the likelihood of any threats from that direction. Currently, these threats are not critical. We are talking about the probable operations by sabotage and recon groups, or some kind of provocations such as shelling of the state border areas – none of those can be ruled out. We are observing closely. Currently, there is no activity on that side of the border, the spokeswoman said.

According to the spokesperson, the troops that have been amassed by the aggressor power in the area of Transnistria do not constitute a critical force capable of opening a second front against Ukraine. They will still need support, and geographically they can’t get it. That is why we are observing that now it’s more about psyops targeting Moldova, where they are trying to destabilize the socio-political system, Humeniuk said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine has strengthened border control with Moldova in the breakaway region of Transnistria, where a Russian military contingent is stationed.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

As Ukrainian forces continue their defence of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, rising temperatures are now creating the muddy conditions known in Ukrainian as ‘bezdorizhzhia’, limiting cross country movement (CCM). Poor CCM typically provides some military advantage to defending forces.

known in Ukrainian as ‘bezdorizhzhia’, limiting cross country movement (CCM). Poor CCM typically provides some military advantage to defending forces. Daytime soil temperatures have risen and are now largely above freezing. As experienced since mid-February 2023, overnight freeze and daytime thaw remains likely until next week. Forecast warmer than average conditions for the remainder of winter and spring will further reduce CCM.

It is almost certain that by late-March, CCM will be at its worst following the final thaw . This will add further friction to ground operations and hamper the off-road movement of heavier armoured vehicles, especially over churned-up ground in the Bakhmut sector.

. This will add further friction to ground operations and hamper the off-road movement of heavier armoured vehicles, especially over churned-up ground in the Bakhmut sector. On 27 February 2023, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence confirmed it had shot down 11 Shahed one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAVs) out of 14 launched overnight. Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv City Military Administration, reported nine of these were shot down in the vicinity of Kyiv airspace . Three additional Shahed UAVs were reportedly shot down in Chernhiv Oblast, northern Ukraine.

. Three additional Shahed UAVs were reportedly shot down in Chernhiv Oblast, northern Ukraine. Prior to this 26 February 2023 attack, there have not been any reports of OWA UAVs being used in Ukraine since around 15 February 2023. This decrease in OWA UAV attack tempo likely indicates that Russia has run down its current stock: it will likely seek a resupply.

Due to the vector of the attack, these Shahed-UAVs were highly likely launched from the Bryansk Oblast, Russia. Previously, the only observed launch site since mid-December 2022 was from the Krasnodar region, across the Sea of Azov. A second launch site would give the Russians a different axis of attack, closer to Kyiv. This is likely to decrease time in the air over Ukraine and an attempt to further stretch Ukrainian air defences.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Wednesday 2 March, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 150605 (+715)

Tanks – 3397 (+2)

Armoured combat vehicles – 6658 (+20)

Artillery systems – 2398 (+5)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 480 (+1)

Air defence means – 247 (+0)

Aircraft – 300 (+0)

Helicopters – 288 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5264 (+7)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2058 (+3)

Special equipment – 230 (+0)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 873 (+0)

Russia forced to replace Wagnerites as most units were destroyed by Ukrainian troops, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Hanna Maliar, Deputy Defence Minister of Ukraine. “Military personnel of the Russian army are forced to replace the mercenaries of the Wagner Group on the Bakhmut front, because most of this PMC’s units were destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

She also said that regular Russian soldiers are discouraged, unlike Wagnerites, who are mercenaries and are thus motivated by their payment.”

Humanitarian

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy: we survived winter, but energy risks remain, Reuters reports. “Ukrainians survived the past winter thanks to government efforts to ensure energy and heat, but Russia still poses a threat to the generating system, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday. The first day of March is traditionally marked in Ukraine – and Russia – as the end of winter though cold weather may well continue. Russia has mounted regular waves of missile strikes on power stations in a calculated strategy to bring ordinary Ukrainians to their knees.

Winter is over. It was a very difficult one and every Ukrainian, without exaggeration, felt the difficulties, Zelenskyy said in his nightly video message, delivered after a meeting devoted to energy issues. But we managed to provide Ukraine with energy and heat. The threat to the energy system remains. And work goes on to ensure the energy system keeps functioning. […]

Human rights groups say attacks on energy targets have a considerable effect on civilians and some groups say they should be investigated as war crimes. The strikes have at times knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians in their homes.”

Ukraine already exported over 18M t of agricultural products through ‘grain corridor’, Ukrinform reports, citing MFA Ukraine’s Ambassador on special assignments, coordinator of the Council of Exporters and Investors Olha Trofimtseva. “Ukraine has exported more than 18 million tonnes of grain and oil crops since the “grain corridor” started working on August 1, 2022.

In total, more than 22 million tonnes of agricultural products have been delivered since the grain corridor was launched. Grain and oil crops – more than 18 million tonnes, Trofimtseva said. She noted that Ukraine could export much more food products if the seaports were operating at full capacity.”

Environmental

Energoatom’s cooperation with Westinghouse to help push Russia out of nuclear fuel market – minister, Ukrinform reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Energy. “The cooperation between NAEC Energoatom and Westinghouse will help dislodge Russia from the global nuclear fuel market. Energy Minister German Galushchenko is convinced this is possible.

The results of our cooperation are inspiring, giving us confidence that as early as this year we will move Russia from the list of players in the nuclear fuel market. This will be facilitated by the close and fruitful cooperation of Westinghouse and Energoatom specialists, said the energy minister. According to Galushchenko, today the issue of getting rid of dependence on Russian nuclear fuel as soon as possible is critical for both Ukraine and all of Europe.

The minister recalled that Ukraine had stepped on the path of diversifying nuclear fuel supplies long before Russia’s military aggression. Due to this, after a full-scale invasion, the country halted all nuclear fuel imports from Russia. As reported, seven power units of Ukrainian nuclear plants, operated by NAEC Energoatom, have already been completely switched to the fuel produced by Westinghouse Electric Sweden AB.”

Russia needs to pay war reparations to Ukraine, says Polish climate minister, Reuters reports. “Democratic countries worldwide should make Russia pay war reparations to Ukraine and cut all financial and economic ties with Moscow, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Wednesday. […] It should be decent compensation for everything, for energy, for energy infrastructure, for every single human being, for environment, for whatever what was destroyed and affected, she added.

The meeting of Partnership for Transatlantic Energy and Climate Cooperation (P-TECC) gathered government officials and private investors from the United States and Europe to discuss how to help Ukraine rebuild its energy grid and switch to clean energy.

After multiple battlefield setbacks and scaling down its troop operation to Ukraine’s east and south, Russia in October began bombing the country’s energy infrastructure, leaving millions without power and heating for days. […] During these attacks, about 50% of the whole energy system had been hit but Ukraine has succeeded to restore electricity supplies to all consumers in the country, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said.

US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said the Russian invasion has united the free world in supporting Ukraine and stabilising global energy system, and also accelerated movement towards clean energy that can make countries energy self-sufficient.”

Ukraine may resume electricity exports soon – Ukrenergo, Ukrinform reports. “Ukraine plans to resolve the issue of electricity supply to Odesa region soon, which will allow the resumption of electricity exports. Yuriy Boyko, member of the Supervisory Board of National Power Company Ukrenergo stated this.

The issue of export is being considered. Moreover, I think it will be approved. The point here is not when it will be resumed, but what the prerequisites will be. The Government and the Prime Minister believe that first of all, the domestic consumer should be provided with uninterrupted electricity supply. In this case, the issue of export can be raised, Boyko said. He emphasized that the priority should still be focused on the domestic consumer.

In the near future, we expect a solution to the most acute current problem – Odesa region. I think this will become a trigger that will unlock the issue of resuming exports, Boyko said. As reported, there has been no deficit in Ukraine’s power system for 18 days, and it is currently not forecast.”

Legal

ICC’s top prosecutor in Ukraine to probe Russian attacks on power grid, Reuters reports. “ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan was in Ukraine to investigate Russia’s campaign of missile and drone attacks on power and other infrastructure that killed hundreds of civilians and left millions with no electricity or water. Russia says they are legitimate strikes aimed at weakening Russian forces’s military, but Ukraine casts them as a means of intimidating ordinary people. […]

Responding to Russian crimes in the face of this aggression exactly in terms of the rule of law and through the power of an international court is what will serve as one of the guarantees of the long-term future security of both Ukrainians and other peoples, Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

The Geneva conventions and additional protocols shaped by international courts say parties involved in a military conflict must distinguish between civilian objects and military objectives and that attacks on civilian objects are forbidden. “Generally we see clearly a pattern, I think, in terms of the number, scale and breadth of attacks against the power grids of Ukraine and we need to look at why that’s taking place; are they legitimate targets or not?” Khan said. […]

The job of the ICC and Ukraine’s own legal system in pursuing justice after Russia launched a full-scale invasion just over a year go is vast. More than 70,000 alleged war crimes have been reported, the vast majority of which would be dealt with in domestic courts.

The ICC in The Hague has jurisdiction to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide on the territory of Ukraine committed by either side and is expected to focus on high-profile suspects. Such cases could take years to build. Khan said there had not yet been any arrest warrants issued by the ICC resulting from the past year’s work in Ukraine, but he defended the court and its Ukrainian partners. […]

Evidence gathered so far by Western and Ukrainian authorities, particularly in areas occupied by Russian forces that have been liberated, points to widespread abuses, including torture, execution, forced deportation and sexual violence. Russia denies such accusations and says some of the evidence cited has been fabricated.

Moscow has also accused Ukraine’s military of abuses, including killing prisoners of war and shelling civilians in Russian-held territory in the east. Khan told Reuters that he had tried to contact the Russian government on several occasions to discuss his work in Ukraine. “I’ve got evidence from the Ukrainians. I have not got evidence from the Russians,” he said. If you’ve got something, give it. I stand ready to receive it and engage with them, but it takes two to tango.”

Support

Scrounging for tanks for Ukraine, Europe’s armies come up short, The New York Times reports. “Nearly a month after Berlin gave European allies permission to send German-made tanks to Ukraine, the flow of tanks so many leaders vowed would follow seems more like a trickle. Some nations have discovered that the tanks in their armory don’t actually work or lack spare parts. Political leaders have encountered unanticipated resistance within their own coalitions, and even from their defense ministries. And some armies had to pull trainers out of retirement to teach Ukrainian soldiers how to use old-model tanks.

The struggle to provide Leopard tanks to an embattled Ukraine is just the most glaring manifestation of a reality Europe has long ignored: Believing that large-scale land war was a thing of the past and basking in the thaw of the Cold War, nations chronically underfunded their militaries. When Russia launched the largest land war on the continent since World War II, they were woefully unprepared.

Hints of the problem have surfaced repeatedly since Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago, through shortages of weapons and ammunition. But now, as Germany and its allies struggled for weeks to scrape together enough Leopard 2s to fill two battalions of tanks — 62 vehicles in total — the extent of their quandary has become even clearer. […] Some countries that clamored for permission to send them to Ukraine are having difficulties doing so, or second thoughts of their own.

Despite Europe having an estimated 2,000 Leopard 2 tanks of different models — they are among the most commonly used main battle tanks across the continent — pledges for Ukraine are still short of the hundreds it says it needs. Germany has offered 18, and Poland another 14, but the numbers drop from there. And once the currently pledged tanks go into battle and get hit or break down, it is not clear which Leopards — or which country — will replace them. […] It is not so much that nations are unwilling to make good on their promises but rather that they have faced a rude awakening as to just how difficult it is.

Finland, where many outspoken members of Parliament led the calls for Germany to allow Leopard deliveries, announced on Thursday that it would supply three Leopard mine-clearing vehicles — but none of its estimated 200 Leopard main battle tanks. Some German officials expressed sympathy for Finland, which is not yet a NATO member and has Europe’s longest border with Russia, some 830 miles. It does not want to weaken its defenses now that Russia has shown a willingness to attack a sovereign neighbor. But some European officials were hoping for a larger contribution from Finland, given promises from the United States and Britain to come to its defense if necessary, even before NATO accession.

Nordic countries such as Sweden, which had long pushed for Leopard deliveries but on Friday offered only “up to” 10, are facing another unexpected problem, several German officials said: While their politicians and members of the public appear keen to offer tanks to Ukraine, their militaries are not. For decades, European countries enjoying a post-Cold War “peace dividend” had seen war as almost a thing of the past, regularly cutting military support. Now, the shrunken armies tend to be protective of what they still have. At NATO, European militaries are sometimes called “bonsai armies,” after the miniature trees.

For years, the United States has been nagging Europe to increase military spending, and in 2014, after Russia grabbed Crimea, NATO members agreed to spend 2 percent of GDP by 2024. Yet even today, by current NATO estimates, only nine of the alliance’s 30 members are spending that much, while a 10th is close. Thirteen countries, including Germany, were spending around 1.5 percent of their G.D.P. or even less.

In Germany, which for years clung to a foreign policy that emphasized aid and development more than hard power, some saw the problem as uniquely German. Yearly military reports to Parliament offered sometimes comical glimpses of the shortages. Commandos conducted water training at local public pools, because their own facilities were shut down. Planes could not fly. Soldiers trained with broomsticks instead of rifles. Even newer Puma infantry fighting vehicles recently broke down en masse. But other European nations are now realizing their own militaries may have similar troubles. […]

Spain, which has 108 Leopard 2A4 tanks, early on sought German permission to offer some of its vehicles to Ukraine. Now it has discovered that many of them are in poor condition and need refurbishment that could take weeks or months. […] Nevertheless, as Germany turned the pressure back on its allies for their shortcomings, Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, on Friday improved on his promise to send six Leopards and said Spain would now send 10.

Ulrike Franke, a defense analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations, said the struggle to find tank numbers raises questions as to where else European militaries face similar shortages and maintenance problems. Is it just bad luck that Spain has an issue with their Leopard tanks, but everything else works? she said. Or do they have the same issues elsewhere? Does 10 percent of their equipment not work, or is it 50 percent? Ms. Franke asked. It would be a good idea for Europeans to look at this more closely.

Poland, which has difficult relations with Germany, was foremost in pressing Mr. Scholz and Berlin on the Leopards, and even threatened to send some to Ukraine without the necessary German permission. Like Berlin, Warsaw has some 200 Leopard 2 tanks — but it says it will provide just 14. It sent the first of the tanks to Ukraine on the anniversary of the invasion, Feb. 24, although Poland has yet to finish training Ukrainian soldiers how to use them. Warsaw may be holding off on deliveries of Leopards until it receives new Hyundai-made K2 tanks from South Korea, meant to replace the German model, some analysts said. Poland has sent many upgraded Soviet-era T-72 tanks to Ukraine. […]

The Netherlands, Germany and Denmark have launched a joint initiative to refurbish and send 150 Leopard 1 models to Ukraine by the end of the year. But at a training session for Ukrainian soldiers in Germany earlier this week, one general said militaries had been forced to seek out retired Leopard 1 tank drivers to come back and help train Ukrainian forces. The old model is too unfamiliar to current militaries. […]

Another option would be for countries to simply buy more Leopards, made by the German companies Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, and send their current models to Ukraine. But European governments and the defense industry are currently in a standoff over production.

State leaders want industry to move first, while weapons makers want longer-term government orders before they step up production. If more government orders are made, analysts say, the more capacity may increase, thus speeding up production of weapons like tanks. At current rates, militaries would face a serious tank shortage for the two to three years it would take the industry to make the new vehicles, security experts say — a long waiting period politicians across Europe are learning their armies are fiercely resistant to accept.”

Scholz Promises to Increase Ammunition Production and Repair Capacity to Support Ukraine, European Pravda reports. “German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday announced Berlin’s commitment to ramp up its ammunition production as well as weapon repair capacity to better support Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion. The now one-year lasting support of Ukraine has also brought us the knowledge that enables us to ensure that there is also a sufficient supply, with spare parts, that we have created repair capacities for the weapons used in the war, at locations outside of Ukraine, CNN quotes Scholz.

He added that Germany will ensure that the production of ammunition is advanced, both for the weapons that we have supplied ourselves and those that come from classic stocks that are available in eastern Europe. The decrease in ammunition stocks causes great concern in the EU, as tens of thousands of rounds are used up every day on the Ukrainian and Russian sides.

Although Ukraine uses ammunition more efficiently, it still consumes it faster than Europe is able to produce. Currently, the USA and the EU are trying to increase production both to supply Ukraine and to replenish their own reserves. According to the media, the European Commission wants to present a three-stage plan, which will not only ensure the supply of ammunition to Ukraine, but also replenish stocks in the EU countries.”

New Developments

Russia wants its demands met before extending the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing The Guardian. “The Russian side stressed that continuing the package agreement on grain is possible only if the interests of Russian agricultural and fertiliser producers in terms of unhindered access to world markets are taken into account, the ministry said, according to Reuters. […] The Black Sea Grain Initiative was signed in July 2022 and allows for commercial food and fertiliser exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea. The agreement was extended in November 2022 and is set to expire on 18 March 2023, unless an extension is agreed upon.” Russia accuses Ukraine of planning “radioactive provocation” in Transnistria, Moldova claims it’s false, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “Russian Defence Ministry has brought to attention the provocations that the Kyiv regime is preparing in order to blame the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in alleged targeting of radiation-hazardous objects, which can lead to leakage of radioactive elements and contamination of the environment… It cannot be ignored that such events are taking place near Transnistria, where Kyiv is deliberately aggravating the situation, Zakharova said. The Moldovan government called Zakharova’s statement a lie. The state institutions are monitoring the situation and do not confirm the position propagated by the Russian side, reads the message on the government’s Telegram channel.” Baerbock on Putin: He doesn’t want to talk, he wants to destroy Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, citing ARD. “German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is convinced that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no interest in peace talks, and that everyone has already understood this. He doesn’t want to talk – he wants to destroy Ukraine… He’s not ready to take his soldiers back, he’s not ready to stop killing, Baerbock said, adding that every country that thought they could convince the Kremlin leader and sway him to peace, realized with disappointment that this is impossible. According to the minister, representatives of more than 140 countries repeatedly traveled to Moscow to make it clear to the Russian president that the war would harm the whole world, but their hopes that Putin would understand them never came true. Evaluating China’s “peace plan” regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine, Baerbock recalled that it is not a plan, but a positional document, and that the actual peace plan had seen support from 140 countries in New York last week.” Stoltenberg invites Zelensky to NATO Summit in Vilnius, Ukrinform reports, citing LRT. “NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he had invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to attend the Alliance summit in Vilnius this July. I invited President Zelensky to participate in the NATO summit in Vilnius. I firmly believe that this will be a strong sign of our solidarity, the support that allies give to Ukraine, and I hope that Mr. Zelensky will be able to attend. Of course, it will depend on the situation in Ukraine, which is still in the middle of the war, Stoltenberg said, according to the report posted in Russian.” US extends range of sanctions against Russia until end of 2023, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the White House. “US President Joe Biden issued a decree on 1 March extending the national emergency imposed in 2014 after Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and related sanctions against Russia until the end of 2023.” US seeks allies’ backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war, Reuters “The United States is sounding out close allies about the possibility of imposing new sanctions on China if Beijing provides military support to Russia for its war in Ukraine, according to four US officials and other sources. The consultations, which are still at a preliminary stage, are intended to drum up support from a range of countries, especially those in the wealthy Group of 7 (G7), to coordinate support for any possible restrictions.” Here’s what Biden administration officials are saying about China supporting Russia, CNN “On Tuesday, a top State Department official said that in many ways, China has been supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine from the beginning, even if it hasn’t provided lethal aid. […] Secretary of State Antony Blinken has repeatedly accused Beijing of trying to have it both ways on the war. “It’s, on the one hand, trying to present itself publicly as neutral and seeking peace, while at the same time it was talking up Russia’s false narrative about the war. It is, as I said, providing nonlethal assistance through its companies and now contemplating lethal assistance, Blinken said in an interview with ABC last week. […] We’ve seen China’s stepping up its economic engagement and purchases from Russia, [Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel] Kritenbrink said.” Lukashenko tells Xi Jinping he completely supports his “peace plan” for Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda “During his visit to China, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that his country fully supported Beijing’s “peace plan.” […] On 24 February, Chinese Foreign Ministry published a so-called “peace plan”with its ideas for the settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine.” China’s March imports of Russian oil may hit record – shiptracking data, Reuters “China’s seaborne imports of Russian oil are set to hit a record this month after refiners took advantage of cheap prices as domestic fuel demand rebounded, but Russia’s plan to cut exportswill likely cap buying in coming months. Hefty Chinese buying, alongside robust Indian demand, has been spurred by steep price discounts but is providing Moscow much-needed revenue after the Group of Seven imposed a $60 price cap on Russian crude. Tanker tracking consultancies Vortexa and Kpler estimated nearly 43 million barrels of Russian crude oil, comprising about at least 20 million barrels of ESPO Blend and 11 million barrels of Urals, are set to reach China in March. The previous high for Russian seaborne crude imports was 42.48 million barrels in June 2020, shiptracking data showed.” Moscow mulls possible use of nuclear arms to fend off US attack -RIA, Reuters “Russian defence ministry journal says Moscow is developing a new type of military strategy using nuclear weapons to protect against possible US aggression, RIA news agency reported on Thursday. […] RIA said the article, published in the Voennaya Mysl (Military Thought) magazine, concluded Washington was worried it might be losing dominance over the world and had therefore “apparently” prepared plans to strike Russia to neutralise it. In response, Russian specialists were “actively developing a promising form of the strategic use of the Russian armed forces – an operation of strategic deterrence forces, RIA said.” Putin submits law on suspending nuclear arms treaty, Reuters “Russia will continue to observe limits on the number of nuclear warheads it can deploy under the New START treaty despite a decision to suspend participation in the agreement, Moscow said on Tuesday. President Vladimir Putin announcedthe freeze during a speech to both houses of the Russian parliament in which he also repeated accusations the West was seeking to destroy Russia. Later in the day Putin submitted a draft law on the suspension to the Duma, the lower house of parliament, which will consider it on Wednesday and take an immediate decision, Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in a statement.” Top Putin ally visits Cuba, meets president and Raul Castro, Reuters reports, “A top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Cuba on Wednesday and held talks with President Miguel Diaz-Canel as well as former Communist Party leader Raul Castro, Tass news agency said. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Diaz-Canel and Castro discussed international problems and how to deepen bilateral cooperation, Tass cited the council’s press service as saying. Last month, Russia gave Cuba an “emergency” donationof 25,000 tonnes of wheat to combat shortages on the island, a sign of deepening relations between the two long-time allies.” Hungarian PM’s party backs ratification of Finland, Sweden NATO entry, Reuters Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party will back the ratification of Finland and Sweden’s bid to join NATO, the party’s parliamentary group said on Wednesday, as lawmakers began the process after a months-long delay. The announcement followed calls by Hungary’s president and a government official to swiftly endorse expansion of the Western defence alliance in response to Russia’s year-old invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.”