Ukraine delivered four Russian trophy tanks to EU museums, expects tanks from allies soon

Ukraine delivered four Russian trophy tanks to EU museums on February 22, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov informed. He said they would be displayed to the public on February 24. He added that Ukraine expects first tanks from allies managed by trained Ukrainian crews “in the nearest future.”

“4 Russian tanks “invaded” the EU tonight. But, as they say, there is a nuance. On February 24, citizens of Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia will see that Russian tanks can enter Europe through Ukraine only as museum exhibits,” Reznikov announced, publishing photos.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1628396440392458240

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: "enemy trophies", military aid to Ukraine