Russo Ukrainian War. Day 360: Wagner Group suffered over 30,000 casualties in Ukraine

Kreminna is the most difficult section in the Luhansk Oblast in Donbas. Wagner Group has suffered over 30,000 casualties in Ukraine–White House. The US would welcome the decision of other countries to provide fighter aircraft to Ukraine.

Daily overview — Summary report, February 18

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, February 18, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content The Russian Federation continues to wage its full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. Russian forces do not stop destroying the critical infrastructure of Ukraine and continue to launch strikes and artillery attacks on civilian infrastructure and residences. On February 17, the adversary launched 10 missiles and 29 air strikes, as well as 69 MLRS attacks. The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes across Ukraine remains very high. Russian forces are focusing their main efforts on offensive operations on Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarske axes. On February 17, Ukrainian troops repelled the occupants’ attacks in the vicinities of settlements of Hryanykivka, Syn’kivka (Kharkiv oblast), Stel’makhivka, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna (Luhansk oblast), Vyimka, Fedorivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Rozdolivka, Paraskoviivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Vesele, Vodyane, Mar’inka, Pobjeda, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast). [Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna axes: Russian forces continue to hold certain units in the areas bordering Ukraine, but no offensive groups have been detected. The training of units of Russian troops continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus. Russian forces do not stop mortar and artillery shelling of the positions of our units, as well as settlements along the state border of Ukraine.] Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna , and Slobozhanshchyna axes : The vicinities of settlements of Kolos (Chernihiv oblast), Mefedivka, Bachivs’k, Esman’, Kharkivka, Zaruts’ke, Kindrativka, Yunakivka, Zapsillya, Mais’ke, Mezenivka (Sumy oblast), Veterynarne, Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan’, Strilecha, Krasne, Borysivka, Vesele, Starytsya, and Krasne Pershe (Kharkiv oblast) were shelled.

Kupyansk and Lyman axis: the adversary shelled more than 15 settlements. These include Hryanykivka, Kucherivka, Krokhmal'ne, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast), Pershotravneve, Nevs'ke, Chervonopopivka, Kreminna (Luhansk oblast), Kuz'myne, Spirne, and Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast). Bakhmut axis : more than 20 settlements came under fire, including Razdolivka, Zaliznyans'ke, Paraskoviivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka, and New York (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka and Shakhtarske axes: artillery shelling was reported in the vicinities of 20 settlements. These include Avdiivka, Vodyane, Vesele, Pervomais'ke, Krasnohorivka, Mar'inka, Bohoyavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, and Neskuchne (Donetsk oblast). Zaporizhzhia axis: 25 settlements were attacked, including Malynivka, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohir'ya, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kam'yans'ke, and Prydniprovs'ke (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Kherson axis: enemy artillery fire hit Kherson and the vicinities of 25 settlements, including Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Zmiivka, Vesele, Kozats'ke, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Mykil's'ke, Sadove, and Antonivka (Kherson oblast). [Russian forces continue to suffer losses. Thus, in the village of Kalanchak, Kherson Oblast, the occupiers converted the Central District Hospital into a military hospital and brought 36 dead and 18 wounded servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.] On February 17, the Ukrainian Air Forces launched 5 air strikes on concentrations of Russian forces, as well as 1 air strike on the position of an anti-aircraft missile system. Air defence forces shot down 6 enemy UAVs. According to preliminary information, they were 5 Lancet UAVs and 1 Zala UAV. At the same time, missile and artillery units hit 3 concentrations of manpower of Russian forces and 1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system at its firing position.

Military Updates

Kreminna is most difficult section in Luhansk region, Ukrinform reports. “Kreminna has been lately the most difficult section in Luhansk region. The enemy has not advanced greatly there, but the number of assaults and strikes has increased, Serhiy Haidai, Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, posted on Telegram.

According to Haidai, the Russians placed a powerful radio warfare station in the area which makes it difficult to use drones. The governor also added that the Russians had completely destroyed Novoselivske, Makiivka, and Kuzemivka settlements.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Andrey Turchak, the leader of the Russian parliamentary group that is focused on the so-called Special Military Operation in Ukraine, stated on 16 February 2023 that the group had presented a report to Russian President Putin.

The report is likely to cover issues such as social support to those mobilised and their families . This issue is likely to become more salient if any further mobilisation (be it overt or tacit) takes place. Putin may well refer to these issues in his state of the nation address on 21 February 2023.

. This issue is likely to become more salient if any further mobilisation (be it overt or tacit) takes place. Putin may well refer to these issues in his state of the nation address on 21 February 2023. It is becoming increasingly difficult for the Kremlin to insulate the population from the war in Ukraine . A December 2022 Russian poll reported that 52% had either a friend or relative who had served in the so-called Special Military Operation.

. A December 2022 Russian poll reported that 52% had either a friend or relative who had served in the so-called Special Military Operation. Russian Ministry of Defence and private military contractor (PMC) forces have likely suffered 175-200,000 casualties since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. This likely includes approximately 40-60,000 killed . The Russian casualty rate has significantly increased since September 2022 when ‘partial mobilisation’ was imposed.

since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. This likely includes approximately . The Russian casualty rate has significantly increased since September 2022 when ‘partial mobilisation’ was imposed. By modern standards, these figures represent a high ratio of personnel killed compared to those wounded . This is almost certainly due to extremely rudimentary medical provision across much of the force. Artillery has almost certainly inflicted the majority of Russia’s casualties.

. This is almost certainly due to extremely rudimentary medical provision across much of the force. Artillery has almost certainly inflicted the majority of Russia’s casualties. Wagner PMC forces have deployed large numbers of convict-recruits. These have probably experienced a casualty rate of up to 50%.

On the war. The Institute for the Study of War has made the following assessment as of February 17, 2022: Russian forces continued offensive operations along the Svatove-Kreminna line on February 17. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops attacked near Hrianykivka (55km northwest of Svatove), Synkivka (45km northwest of Svatove), and Stelmakhivka (15km northwest of Svatove). One Russian source claimed that Russian forces took full control of Hrianykivka, while other sources stated that fighting is ongoing near the settlement and that Russian forces took control of unspecified positions in the Kupyansk area about 45km northwest of Svatove. A Russian milblogger emphasized that Ukrainian forces northwest of Svatove in the Kupyansk area are focusing on defensive preparations for Russian offensive actions and predicted that Russian forces may attack towards Lyman Pershyi and Vilshana, both about 45km northwest of Svatove. Russian forces also continued offensive operations around Kreminna on February 17. The Ukrainian General Staff reported Russian ground attacks near Kreminna itself and near Dibrova (5km southwest of Kreminna) and Bilohorivka (10km south of Kreminna). Ukrainian Luhansk Oblast Head Serhiy Haidai remarked that Russian forces have concentrated all of their efforts on the Kreminna area. Russian milbloggers reported positional battles along the Balka Zhuravka gully west of Kreminna, near Yampolivka (17km west of Kreminna), and in the Serebrianska forest area (8km south of Kreminna). One Russian milblogger also claimed that Ukrainian forces are bracing themselves for a Russian offensive in Siversk, 20km southwest of Kreminna. Russian forces continued ground attacks around Bakhmut on February 17. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults on Bakhmut itself and near Fedorivka (20km north of Bakhmut), Rozdolivka (19km northeast of Bakhmut), Paraskoviivka (9km north of Bakhmut), and Ivanivske (5km west of Bakhmut). Geolocated footage published on February 17 of a Ukrainian armored fighting vehicle firing at Russian positions in northeastern Bakhmut shows Russian forces have made minor advances toward Bakhmut’s city center. Russian milbloggers claimed that Wagner assault detachments advanced into Paraskoviivka from three sides on the night of February 16 and are engaging in heavy fighting around the settlement. Russian milbloggers offered conflicting claims on Wagner Group positions near Ivanivske. One milblogger claimed that Wagner forces advanced to the outskirts of Ivanivske, while another milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces pushed Wagner forces away from the highway. Russian forces continued ground attacks in the Avdiivka-Donetsk City area on February 17. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults along the outskirts of Donetsk City near Sieverne and Vodyane (on the northwest outskirts) and Marinka and Novomykhailivka (on the southwestern outskirts). A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces conducted ground attacks on Vodyane, Novomykhailivka, and Pervomaiske (on the northwestern outskirts of Donetsk city). Another Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces expanded their control within Marinka and pushed Ukrainian troops out of unspecified lines.] Russian forces continued ground attacks in western Donetsk Oblast on February 17. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near Vuhledar (30km southwest of Donetsk City). A Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces conducted ground attacks near Novosilka (65km southwest of Donetsk City) and Prechystivka (35km southwest of Donetsk City) and attempted to advance south and east of Vuhledar. The Kremlin will likely subsume elements of Belarus’ defense industrial base (DIB) as part of Moscow’s larger effort to reequip the Russian military to support a protracted war against Ukraine. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 17 that Belarus’ aerospace industry is ready to produce Su-25 ground attack aircraft for the Russian military with the support of Russian technology transfers. Lukashenko also stated that the Belarusian state-run Minsk Automobile Plant began producing components to support Russian KAMAZ (a Russian heavy-duty truck producer) products and expressed willingness to help Russia produce electronic components to substitute for lost Western imports. Lukashenko additionally stated that Belarus is implementing 100 percent of unspecified defense and security cooperation agreements that Belarus and Russia agreed to “three months ago.” Additional Su-25s and truck parts are likely not critical material for the success of Russia’s long-term war effort. The Kremlin may commandeer Belarusian factories and retool them to produce critical materiel that the Russian military needs, Lukashenko’s statements notwithstanding. The Russians might also seek to repurpose Russian factories currently involved in or tooled for the production of Su-25s and trucks to produce more urgently needed materiel. ISW previously assessed that Russian forces began using Belarusian training grounds and trainers to train mobilized Russians to compensate for Russia‘s degraded training capacity. The Kremlin appears to be similarly incorporating elements of Belarus’ DIB to augment Russian defense output as Putin seeks to reinvigorate Russia’s DIB to support a protracted war with Ukraine.[5] Lukashenko confirmed that Belarus has implemented more Union State integration programs – marking progress in the Kremlin’s steady pressure campaign to formalize the Russian-Belarusian Union State across decades. Lukashenko stated on February 17 that Russia and Belarus implemented 80 percent of the 28 Union State programs including programs on customs and tax – a significant achievement in the Kremlin’s campaign to formalize the Union State. Lukashenko has historically resisted implementing the Union State integration programs by stalling specifically on complex customs and tax harmonization issues since at least 2019. Lukashenko’s statement that Belarus has finally ratified Union State programs on customs and tax issues therefore marks a significant Russian gain. Lukashenko stated that the remaining unimplemented Union State programs concern humanitarian issues. Lukashenko is likely paying for his rejection of Putin’s larger demand for Belarusian forces to join the invasion against Ukraine by making smaller concessions that he has stonewalled for years, as ISW assessed. Lukashenko’s belated concessions and continued refusal to commit Belarusian forces to the Russian invasion indicate Lukashenko’s determination to keep Belarusian forces from directly participating in the Russian war. The Kremlin’s gains in Belarus underscore that Putin’s imperialistic ambitions transcend Ukraine and that containing the Russian threat requires the West’s sustained attention. Putin will very likely make significant gains in restoring Russian suzerainty over Belarus regardless of the outcome of his invasion of Ukraine. ISW has long assessed that the West sometimes ignores Putin’s activities that appear trivial, but that seemingly trivial activities that fly under the radar are essential to Putin’s strategic gains in the long run. Putin’s gains in Belarus indicate that he is reaping the benefits of such long-term campaigns. Russia and Belarus formed the Union State structure in 1999. The Kremlin significantly intensified its political and economic pressure campaigns to integrate Belarus through the Union State structure no later than 2019. Putin and Lukashenko initially ratified the package of 28 Union State integration programs – which are now mostly implemented – in November 2021. Western shortsightedness about the Kremlin’s slower-developing, long-term efforts helps enable Putin’s strategic advances. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed the names of the commanders of Russia’s four military districts, finalizing a complete turnover of the Russian military’s initial command since the start of the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The Russian MoD confirmed on February 17 that it appointed Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev as Central Military District (CMD) commander and that it had previously appointed Colonel General Sergey Kuzovlev as Southern Military District (SMD) commander, Lieutenant General Yevgeny Nikiforov as Western Military District (WMD) commander, and Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov as Eastern Military District (EMD) commander. […] Mordvichev reportedly replaced Colonel General Aleksandr Lapin as CMD commander when the Russian military appointed Lapin the Chief of Staff of the Russian Ground Forces on January 10. Lapin appears to be the only previous Russian military commander in Ukraine who retains a significant position at the MoD […]. The formalization of military district commanders is likely part of an effort to distance the Russian military from past failures and to prepare the Russian military for a renewed large-scale offensive in Ukraine. The formalization of military district commanders also accompanies the MoD’s likely attempt to delineate clearer areas of responsibility for each military district in Ukraine. The appointment of these commanders does not represent the restoration of the pre-war MoD leadership bloc or an expansion of the ultranationalist siloviki faction’s power, despite reported connections that Nikiforov has to Wagner Financier Yevgeny Prigozhin and tenuous connections that Mordvichev may have with Chechen Republic head Ramzan Kadyrov. The Kremlin likely appointed figures relatively neutral in the struggle between Wagner PMC financier Yevgeniy Prigozhin and the MoD to these positions to appease both parties while also likely setting up potential scapegoats for any future failures in Ukraine to protect recently appointed theater commander and Russian Chief of the General Staff, Army General Valery Gerasimov, from potential criticism. Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin appears to be mounting an informational counteroffensive against the conventional Russian military establishment. Following a video posted on February 16 of Wagner Group troops stating that they have been cut off from artillery supplies Wagner fighters released another video on February 17 showing a room full of bodies of deceased Wagner fighters. The fighter in the video claims that Wagner is losing hundreds of personnel a day because the Russian MoD is not providing them with the weapons, ammunition, and other supplies that they need. Several Wagner-affiliated Telegram channels also amplified a #GiveShellstoWagner post that explicitly tags the Russian MoD and claims (falsely) that Wagner is the only formation currently advancing in Ukraine and that Wagner elements therefore need immediate support. The escalation of Wagner’s direct accusations against the Russian MoD represents a new informational counteroffensive by Prigozhin that seeks to continue to undermine the Russian MoD and obscure Wagner’s attrition-based operational model by blaming the Russian MoD for its failures. Prigozhin has likely launched an intensified informational campaign against the Russian MoD in response to the MoD’s likely role in barring the Wagner Group from continuing its prison recruitment campaign and Prigozhin’s overall declining influence. Prigozhin‘s declining prominence and the end of the Wagner Group‘s prison recruitment campaign are likely constraining the Wagner Group‘s operational capabilities in Ukraine, and it appears that the MOD continues to sideline Wagner Group forces from decisive efforts. Prigozhin appears to be courting ultranationalist figures, fellow siloviki such as Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, and select Russian milbloggers to aid him in his effort to regain prominence but will likely find these figures’ support to be unreliable. Prigozhin became such an influential figure in the pro-war ultranationalist community by directing veiled and outright criticism at the conventional Russian establishment and by promoting the Wagner Group as an elite force that could secure tactical gains that the regular Russian military could not. Prigozhin will likely try to emulate this path to renewed prominence, but it is unclear if he will be able to do so. Key Takeaways The Kremlin will likely subsume elements of Belarus’ defense industrial base (DIB) as part of Moscow’s larger effort to reequip the Russian military to support a protracted war against Ukraine.

as part of Moscow’s larger effort to reequip the Russian military to support a protracted war against Ukraine. Lukashenko confirmed that Belarus has implemented more Union State integration programs – marking progress in the Kremlin’s decades-long pressure campaign to formalize the Russian-Belarusian Union State.

The Kremlin’s gains in Belarus underscore that Putin’s imperialistic ambitions transcend Ukraine and that containing the Russian threat requires the West’s sustained attention.

and that containing the Russian threat requires the West’s sustained attention. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) confirmed the names of the four military district commanders, finalizing a complete turnover of the Russian military’s initial command since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

finalizing a complete turnover of the Russian military’s initial command since the start of the invasion of Ukraine. Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin appears to be mounting an informational counteroffensive against the conventional Russian military establishment.

against the conventional Russian military establishment. Russian forces continued offensive operations along the Svatove-Kreminna line.

Russian forces continued ground attacks around Bakhmut, in the Donetsk City-Avdiivka area, and in western Donetsk Oblast.

Russian and Ukrainian military activity near Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast indicates that Russian forces are likely deployed to positions close bank of the Dnipro River.

The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense (UK MoD) reported that Russian forces have likely suffered up to 200,000 casualties since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a variety of laws on February 17 to integrate occupied territories into Russian legal, economic, and administrative structures.