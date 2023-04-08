Russo Ukrainian War. Day 408: Altered classified US and NATO documents leaked

Classified US and NATO documents, allegedly altered, leaked on social media. Ukrainian forces push back Russian military on Kinburn Spit. Ukraine, Poland to produce Soviet-era tank shells together.

Russian troops advanced for nearly 1 kilometer in the city center of Bakhmut on 3-6 April 2023, after a month of the almost stalled frontline there. Russians have likely occupied the city center and the west bank of the Bakhmutka river. https://t.co/eTsMqPo6pv pic.twitter.com/lcwmhw5rIn — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 7, 2023

Daily overview — Summary report, April 7

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 07/04/23. pic.twitter.com/fozRHUjc0n — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) April 7, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, April 7, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content During April 6, the adversary launched 5 missiles and 18 air strikes and conducted more than 53 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure in various settlements. The likelihood of missile and air strikes across Ukraine remains high. Russian forces continue to focus on offensive operations on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka axes. More than 40 attacks of the adversary were repelled during April 6. Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna , and Slobozhanshchyna axes : no significant changes. The Russian Federation continues to use the airspace and territory of the Republic of Belarus. However, no signs of the formation of adversary offensive groups were found. Russian forces continue to maintain their military presence in the areas of Russian Kursk and Belgorod oblasts bordering Ukraine. During April 6, the adversary shelled the settlements of Leonivka, Hrem’yach, Novovasylivka (Chernihiv oblast), Prohres, Zaruts’ke, Rivne, Volfyne, Veterynarne, Neskuchne, Ohirtseve, Tykhe, Zybyne, Bochkove, Budarky, Vil’khuvatka, Chuhunivka, Zarubynka, Bolohivka, Starytsya, Kolodyazne (Kharkiv oblast).

and : the adversary conducted offensive operations in the vicinities of Novokalynove, Sjeverne, Pervomaiske, and Marinka (Donetsk oblast). . The fiercest fighting in this area of the front line is for Marinka, where 19 enemy attacks were . At the same time, Russian forces shelled Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Netaylove, Pervomaiske, Marinka, and Pobjeda. Shakhtarske axis: Russian forces did not conduct any offensive operations during April 6. The invaders shelled the settlements of Vuhledar, Prechystivka, and Velyka Novosilka (Donetsk oblast). Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes: Russian forces keep hardening fortifications and improving defensive positions. Russian forces shelled more than 20 settlements, including Vremivka (Donetsk oblast), Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Kam’yans’ke (Zaporizhzhia oblast), Antonivka (Kherson oblast), and Kherson. Russian invaders involve residents of the Dzhankois’kyi district (temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea) in fortification construction works. The men reported to be involved in the construction work are mostly drug addicts and alcoholics. The occupiers promise the workers will be paid, but the people either do not get paid anything or are underpaid. Cases were reported when the deceived people refuse to cooperate further, then armed occupiers force them to dig trenches. [The Russian occupation forces continue to suffer huge casualties, and local medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories have reached their full capacity. A tent city for the wounded Russian invaders was spotted in one of the settlements of the Simferopol district of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea. As of April 4, 2023, about 100x enemy soldiers are undergoing rehabilitation in the said field camp.] During April 6, Ukrainian Air Force launched 6 air strikes on the concentrations of Russian troops and military equipment. In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down 3 UAVs of various types (Orlan-10, Supercam, and Lancet-3), as well as 3 guided bombs. At the same time, Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit 2 concentrations of the adversary manpower, 2 fuel and lubricant depots, and 1 electronic warfare station of Russian forces.

Military Updates

No offensive is possible – Wagner Group’s Financier admits Ukrainian Armed Forces remain in Bakhmut, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Prigozhin’s press service on Telegram. “Yevgeny Prigozhin, Financier of the Wagner Private Military Company, has admitted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are not retreating from the city of Bakhmut. There is no question of a Russian offensive in this area. […]

They have organised defences inside the city, first by rail, then in the area of multi-storey buildings in the city’s western quarter. According to him, to have “positive dynamics”, the invaders must resolve three issues. First of all, he says, they need to make sure that the Russian forces have a “properly organised command“, and secondly, they need to ensure that their flanks are secure. The supply of ammunition is also on the agenda. When we resolve all three of these issues, then we can go [on offensive] anywhere, Prigozhin is convinced.”

Several explosions heard in Melitopol district – Ukraine official, Ukrinform reports, citing Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov. “Several explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol and the surrounding area. Loud in the still occupied Melitopol district. Residents report several loud explosions in the north of Melitopol and in the neighboring villages, he wrote.

Earlier reports said that last night, in Melitopol, explosions were recorded near the airfield captured by the occupiers. According to preliminary information, a Russian military base came under attack.”

Ukrainian forces push back enemy on Kinburn Spit – military spokesperson, Ukrinform reports, citing Natalia Humeniuk, spokesperson for Operational Command South. “We are working quite successfully, and there is already some information about this, but it is too early to talk about our gains, so the work is ongoing. And we will report a little later. In general, I can note that we significantly pushed back Russian forces on the Kinburn Spit. However, once every two days, Russian forces dares to move an artillery piece to show their presence on the western part of the Kinburn Spit and fire on the Dnieper-Bug estuary, hinting that they control sea transport routes. However, Russian forces’s permanent presence there is not recorded, Humeniuk stressed.”

Russia sends back all missile carrier ships to bases, Ukrinform reports. “On the night of April 7, the Russian aggressor turned back all missile carriers from the Black Sea to their naval stations.”

Unidentified UAV crashes into defence plant near Moscow, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing TASS and Meduza. “According to a source in the security forces, a quadcopter equipped with a photo and video camera was earlier found on the territory of the Fakel plant. Preliminary information suggests that it was not carrying a combat payload. […]

Other sources said that another homemade drone crashed near a private house near an industrial zone in the city of Podolsk in Moscow Oblast. Factories for the production of railway transport and hydraulic engines are situated near the crash site. […]

There have been several reports of drones crashing in Moscow Oblast since the end of February. On 28 February, a drone allegedly packed with explosives crashed in the village of Gubastovo in the Kolomensky district, not far from a Gazprom [Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation – ed.] gas compressor station.

Another drone was reported to have exploded in the city of Kolomna itself in early March. On 28 March, the wreckage of a drone with the inscription “Glory to Ukraine” on its body was found near the railway tracks in New Moscow.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

In recent days, Russian forces have regained some momentum in the battle for Bakhmut . Since late March 2023 their advance had largely stalled.

. Since late March 2023 their advance had largely stalled. Russia has made further gains and has now highly likely advanced into the town centre, and has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River. Ukraine’s key 0506 supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened . Russian regular forces, likely including airborne troops, have probably reinforced the area, and Russia is again using artillery more effectively in the sector.

. Russian regular forces, likely including airborne troops, have probably reinforced the area, and Russia is again using artillery more effectively in the sector. There is realistic possibility that, locally, Wagner and Russian MoD commanders have paused their ongoing feud and improved co-operation.

As claimed on Russian social media, the Russian MoD has highly likely dismissed Colonel-General Rustam Muradov as commander of the Eastern Group of Forces (EGF) in Ukraine.

as commander of the Eastern Group of Forces (EGF) in Ukraine. The EGF under Muradov has suffered exceptionally heavy casualties in recent months as its poorly conceived assaults repeatedly failed to capture the Donetsk Oblast town of Vuhledar. The operations attracted intense public criticism from across the spectrum of Russian commentators – including Muradov’s own troops.

in recent months as its poorly conceived assaults repeatedly failed to capture the Donetsk Oblast town of Vuhledar. The operations attracted intense public criticism from across the spectrum of Russian commentators – including Muradov’s own troops. Muradov took over the EGF after its disastrous attempt to assault Kyiv from the north-west during the initial full-scale invasion. He is the most senior Russian military dismissal of 2023 so far, but more are likely as Russia continues to fail to achieve its objectives in the Donbas.

Losses of the Russian army

As of Friday 7 April, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 177110 (+480)

Tanks – 3633 (+2)

Armoured combat vehicles – 7016 (+3)

Artillery systems – 2722 (+8)

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 533 (+1)

Air defence means – 281 (+0)

Aircraft – 306 (+0)

Helicopters – 292 (+0)

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5587 (+13)

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0)

UAV operational and tactical level – 2291 (+4)

Special equipment –304 (+2)

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0)

Cruise missiles – 911 (+0)

Humanitarian

In Bucha, Yuliia rebuilds her coffee shop that was destroyed during the Russian occupation “I want to restore everything & desire to do better was higher than fear & bad memories from past. I want to give ppl love & happiness, as we all need support now.” https://t.co/goxXZ9ou6b pic.twitter.com/9adBZgIPNk — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 7, 2023

Expert comments on Ukraine’s current population stats, Ukrinform reports. “Institute of Demography and Social Research assumes that as of January 1, 2023, the population of Ukraine stands between 28 and 34 million. That’s according to Ella Libanova, the facility chief, who spoke at a round table on the changing demographics, outlooks, and challenges for the country. […]

We saw a variation from 28 to 34 million. The lion’s share of this variation is due to the fact that we don’t understand what’s happening with migration, Libanova said. She emphasized that more accurate data can be obtained only if proper accounting of Ukrainians crossing the western borders and the border with Moldova is set up. […] The main source of information about the population of any country is the census, which Ukraine ran only once, back in 2001.

As for the outlook, Institute of Demography and Social Research assumes that Ukraine’s population by 2030 will stand between 24 and 32 million. […] Unfortunately, there will be no better figures unless there is a crazy migration influx, Libanova emphasized.

As reported earlier, referring to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), up to 8 million Ukrainians have left for European countries since the start of the full-scale war.”

Ukraine launches mobile app to find war’s lost children, Reuters reports. “Ukraine launched a mobile application on Thursday to help find children who have disappeared during more than 13 months of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the National Police said. Kyiv estimates 19,544 children have been deported to Russia during the invasion, with only 328 of them returned. Moscow, which controls chunks of Ukraine’s east and south, denies abducting children and says they were taken for their safety.

Ukraine has joined forces with US tech company Find My Parent to develop the app “Reunite Ukraine” that would help reconnect families separated during the conflict, said Oleksander Fatsevych, deputy head of the National Police. It is one of the instruments to find children and reunite them with the families,” he told an online briefing. If we find even one child in such a way or reunite one family, it will be already a victory, a small one, but with every step we will be able to return children home.

The International Criminal Court last month issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s rights commissioner, accusing them of abducting children from Ukraine. […]

The app was free to download and easy to operate, Fatsevych said. It had multi-level identity security checks. Police would check and confirm personal profiles and act as an intermediary to enable communication via the app. Fatsevych said the app would enable police to gather more data in a safe and secure way, including from people in Russia, Belarus or in occupied territories who wanted to help the Ukrainian children.”

Some 4.8 million IDPs registered in Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, citing the First Deputy Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Daryna Marchak. “We see a very large-scale internal migration. We have registered 4.8 million internally displaced persons, while not all IDPs are registered, and this is a separate problem. At the same time, out of these 4.8 million, a huge number – 1.1 million people – are moving for the second time. That is, since 2014, they first left the temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and after February 24, they were forced to move again, said Marchak.

This number of displaced persons puts significant pressure on the social protection system in all host communities. People Marchak added, need not only houses but also need places in kindergartens and schools and healthcare services. But the biggest problem is that we cannot predict the amount of infrastructure and how much capacity we will need in the long term. After all, we do not know how many of these citizens are planning to return home and how many will stay, where they are now, forever, the Deputy Minister emphasized.”

Environmental

Ukraine resumes electricity exports to the EU & Moldova—Ministry The Minister of Energy signed an executive document, given the available surplus of generating capacity. In March, Ukraine's energy system stabilized after Russian winter missile attacks.https://t.co/378cedu5Gf — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 7, 2023

Western curbs on Russian oil products redraw global shipping map, Reuters reports. “Global fuel suppliers are turning to longer and costlier routes that produce more carbon emissions to move their diesel and other products as Western restrictions on Russian cargoes have reshuffled global energy shipping patterns.

As a result of the European Union ban on Russian fuel that started on Feb. 5, tankers carrying clean oil products such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and naphtha are travelling between 16 and 18 days to bring Russian supplies to Brazil or US cargoes to Europe, according to two shipping sources. That is up from the four to six days a ship used to travel from Russia to Europe, said the two sources, a broker at a major shipbroking firm and a charterer involved in the Russian trade of naphtha, which is used to make plastics and petrochemicals.

The ban comes on top of a halt late last year on Russian crude sales into the bloc as well as Western price caps. Since the start of the ban, the Clean Tanker Index published by the Baltic Exchange, which measures average freight rates for shipping fuels like gasoline and diesel on some of the most common global routes, has more than doubled.

The redrawing of the shipping map underscores the knock-on effects of Western efforts to punish Russia over its invasion of Ukraine last year, adding to fuel supply insecurity and pushing up prices even as policymakers worry about inflation and the risk of a global economic downturn.

Not only are voyages much longer, but vessel behaviour has also changed, keeping vessels from operating in other CPP (clean petroleum product) markets, Dylan Simpson, freight analyst at oil analytics firm Vortexa, wrote in a March 31 note. Russian cargoes of fuel are heading to far-flung buyers in Brazil, Türkiye, Nigeria, and Morocco as Moscow compensates for the lost European business, while Europe is importing more fuels such as diesel from Asia and the Middle East, according to shipping data from Refinitiv and Kpler. […]

With ships travelling further, that is also likely translating into greater emissions from smokestacks.

Based on pre-pandemic data, a 10% increase in mileage for all tankers travelling to and from the European economic area would increase their emissions by around 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, equal to the emissions of around 750,000 cars per year in Europe, said Valentin Simon, data analyst with the Transport & Environment think tank in Brussels.”

Legal

A case against a former top-ranking oil & gas company manager Andriy Koboliev stirs heated debates in Ukraine and abroad Is it political persecution? Or the effective work of independent anti-corruption institutions?https://t.co/rFI6lVuYRV — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 7, 2023

Nearly 2,500 Ukrainian convicts from occupied territories sent to Russia – Human Rights Commissioner, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ukrinform with reference to Dmytro Lubinets, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights. “We cannot say for sure how many Ukrainians are on the territory of Russia at the moment, because Russia does not provide us with official numbers. But according to our reports, there are definitely at least 2,500 Ukrainians citizens who were imprisoned on the now occupied territories of Ukraine who were then taken to the territory of Russia.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that the convicts may be sent back to participate in combat actions against Ukraine.”

Support

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1644387308505042944

American air defence in service in Ukraine: it downs drones, missiles and aircrafts, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “The Avenger anti-aircraft systems are already on combat duty in the northern operational zone. They are able to facilitate the short-range air defence for civilian infrastructure facilities, the defence sector units and are effective against cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, aircraft and helicopters at low altitudes.

[Lieutenant-General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces,] added that the air defence can quickly detect and destroy Iran-made Shahed kamikaze drones. He also reported that the operators of these systems had undergone special training in Germany. […] Avenger is equipped with the Stinger missiles and the Browning large-calibre machine gun.

Ukraine says coveted F-16s ‘four or five times’ better than its Soviet jets, Reuters reports. “A top Ukrainian air commander said Ukraine was in dire need of F-16 fighter jets, which he described on Thursday as “four or five times” more effective than the Soviet-era planes currently used by Ukraine. Serhiy Holubtsov, one of the most senior commanders in the Air Force, said that while donations of Soviet-era MiG-29 fighter jets by allies were an important step, the planes did not fully meet Ukraine’s battlefield requirements.

[…] Holubtsov said that while Soviet-era warplanes were better than nothing, they would not be able to fully counteract Russia’s vast air force. The F-16 is a fighter that has become a multirole aircraft which can fulfil the entire spectrum of airborne tasks. The MiG-29 unfortunately, is (an aircraft) from the last century, he said on national television. […]

Any coalition of F-16 donors would likely be reliant on backing from the US, by far the largest operator and builder of the planes. Washington has ruled out sending F-16 jets to Ukraine for now, and US officials have estimated the most expeditious time needed for training and delivery at 18 months.

Holubtsov said there was a possibility of having foreign pilots fly Ukrainian jets, but that they would only be useful when flying aircraft which they have already been trained on. He also said that two Ukrainian pilots had undergone tests in the US to assess their skills, which he said were successful and could lead to a significant shortening of the training time required for Ukrainian pilots. He did not say how long that revised training time might be.”

Lithuania to provide Ukraine with new military aid package, Ukrinform reports. “Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas has announced EUR 41 million as a new military aid package for Ukraine. The value of the new Lithuanian military support package for Ukraine will reach about 41 million euros. It will consist of sent equipment, new acquisitions, contributions to international funds, Anusauskas wrote.”

Ukraine, Poland to produce Soviet-era tank shells together, Reuters reports. “Ukraine’s state arms producer said on Thursday it would launch joint production of 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks with Polish arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ). Ukroboronprom said Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition as the country battles Russian troops that launched a full-scale invasion more than 13 months ago. […]

Ukraine will provide the technology and send its specialists to Polish cities where production facilities will be located given high security risks. Russia has conducted long-range air strikes on targets in Ukraine throughout the war.

Ukroboronprom’s officials have said Russia has constantly attacked arms facilities, forcing it to move production to safer areas. In February, the company announced it had started producing ammunition with a NATO country in central Europe.”

Details of Poland’s defense order for Ukraine revealed, Ukrinform reports, citing Radio Plus and the Polish government spokesman Piotr Müller. “Contracts are being prepared, their total cost is currently being assessed. I can say that this is about 150 Rosomak armored personnel carriers, which is 50 more than what was declared in recent days, also three Rak self-propelled mortar company modules, that is, over 50 units, as well as 100 Piorun missiles, which are really popular with the Ukrainian Army, government spokesman said.

Müller noted that, as of today, Poland has provided military aid to Ukraine in the amount of over 10 billion zlotys (over EUR 2 billion). At the same time, while some of the weapons are sold, some are sent free of charge. Let’s remember that Ukraine protects Europe from Russia. On the one hand, this is the time for Ukraine to order equipment from us, wherever possible, for the long term. On the other hand, this equipment is needed here and now, otherwise Russia will go much further in its military actions, Müller emphasized.”

EU’s Ukraine ammunition plan held up by eligibility wrangle, Reuters reports. “A European Union plan to send 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine is being held up as member states argue over how far spending for the plan will stay within the EU, diplomats and officials said on Thursday. […]

In announcing the package, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the munitions would come from “European industry and from Norway“. Draft legislation agreed by ambassadors from EU countries, seen by Reuters, used the same formulation.

But diplomats said France – a champion of European defence integration, with a substantial arms industry of is own – had pushed to tighten the definition of “European industry” to ensure as much of the funding as possible went to EU companies. Greece and Cyprus have also been keen on a tight definition, expressing concern that some of the cash to buy 155-millimetre artillery shells and missiles may end up with sub-contractors or suppliers in Türkiye, according to diplomats.

But other EU countries rejected attempts to tighten the language, diplomats and officials said. Officials from Germany, Poland and the Netherlands have argued that too many limits on supply chains would delay getting ammunition to Ukraine, especially as many already harbour doubts that European industry has the capacity to meet the target of 1 million shells in 12 months.”

New Developments

Russia's disinformation campaign is flourishing in Middle East, using social media Arabic-speaking world has not received the same attention as the West in countering Russian propaganda,allowing Russia to feed pro-Kremlin propaganda to younger generations https://t.co/enqGeNvJnA — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 7, 2023