Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved acting Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko as the Minister of Interior. His predecessor Denys Monastyrskyi, as well as his first deputy Yevheniy Yenin, died in a helicopter crash near Kyiv on 18 January.

As well, the Rada approved the appointment of Vasyl Maliuk, who was temporarily acting head of the Security Service since 18 July 2022, to head the ministry. His predecessor, Ivan Bakanov, was removed from his position on 17 July.

Tags: MIA, SBU