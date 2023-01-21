Ukraine’s ministry of defense leadership was summoned to parliament to investigate possibly inflated prices of food procurement

Ukraine’s parliamentary committee on defense and national security has summoned the leadership of Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense to check the prices of state food procurement, the committee head Marjana Bezuhla said.

According to Bezuhla, The State Audit Service of Ukraine is also conducting an audit of the Ministry of Defense.

On 21 January, Ukrainian media ZN.ua published what they said was a food procurement agreement sent by the source from the Defense Ministry. In the agreement, prices for several products, such as eggs or potatoes, are considerably higher than supermarket prices in Ukraine.



So far, the Ministry of Defense didn’t publicly respond to the accusation, didn’t comment the content of the agreement, nor the alleged copy of the agreement was independently verified.