Zelenskyy holds a security meeting, commemorates fallen soldiers in Lviv

On 11 January, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a security meeting on the situation near the state border with Belarus and territorial protection.

During the meeting, military representatives informed Zelenskyy of the condition and strengthening of fortifications on the border and discussed the protection of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant.

“We understand that, apart from powerful statements, we see nothing powerful there, but we must be ready both at the border and in the regions,” he noted.

During the working trip, Zelenskyy commemorated the fallen Ukrainian warriors. The ceremony took place on the Field of Mars of Lychakiv Cemetery.

Tags: Ukraine, Zelenskyy