Ukraine’s GDP fell by 30.4% in 2022 according to preliminary calculations

The Ukraine’s GDP fell by 30.4% in 2022, which is slightly better than predicted by previous forecasts, Ukraine’s Ministry of economy said.



“During 2022, the economy of Ukraine suffered the largest losses and damages in the entire history of independence caused by the Russian Federation, scaling up its terror, which began in 2014…” Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said. “In turn, the successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the battlefield, the coordinated work of the Government and business, the invincible spirit of the population, the speed of restoration of destroyed/damaged critical infrastructure and objects by domestic services, as well as systematic financial support from international partners allowed us to maintain the economic front and continue movement towards victory.“