Putin has ordered a “Christmas truce” which may be a “cynical trap,” Ukrainian officials warned (updated)

Putin has ordered Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu to implement the “Christmas truce” from 12:00 of January 6 till 24:00 of January 7, backing the calls by the Russian Orthodox Church, the Kremlin press service writes. It is yet unclear how Putin will implement a “truce” or how can he use it.

“Based on the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the combat areas, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Christmas,” the Russian statement reads.

Ukrainian officials named the proposal “a cynical trap”:



Ukraine’s Presidential adviser reacted to Russian Orthodox Church’s Call for "Christmas truce": it’s a cynical trap Podoliak reminded that ROC called for the genocide of Ukrainians https://t.co/t7vkrpPgzo — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 5, 2023

Ukrainian advisor at presidential office and member of negotiating team Mykhailo Podoliak has also responded to the Russian call for the “Christmas truce.” He called on Russia to leave all occupied territories to have truce as well as to “keep hypocrisy to yourself”

First. Ukraine doesn't attack foreign territory & doesn't kill civilians. As RF does. Ukraine destroys only members of the occupation army on its territory…

Second. RF must leave the occupied territories – only then will it have a "temporary truce". Keep hypocrisy to yourself. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) January 5, 2023

Orthodox Christians in Russia celebrate Christmas on 7 January, due to the Julian calendar, while in Ukraine 30% of the population is now celebrating on 25 December and more than a half on 7 January.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian propaganda, Russo-Ukrainian War (2014-present)