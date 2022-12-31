Ukrainian forces eliminated some 710 Russian soldiers on Dec 30 — Ukraine’s General Staff

Losses of Russian Army. Source General Staff of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine assesses that the total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February to 31 December amounted to about 105,960 troops with 710 Russian soldiers eliminated on 30 December.

The Russian losses of equipment are as follows, according to the General Staff:

tanks: 3029 (+3)

APV: 6075 (+16)

artillery systems: 2016 (+6)

MLRS: 423 (+0)

anti-aircraft warfare systems: 213 (+1)

aircraft: 283 (+0)

helicopters: 269 (+1)

drones: 1746 (+6)

cruise missiles: 711 (+0)

warships/boats: 16 (+0)

vehicles and fuel tanks: 4707 (+24)

special equipment: 180 (+0)

Tags: Russian losses