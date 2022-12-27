Pentagon plans to assassinate Putin – Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov

The statements by “unnamed officials” from the US Pentagon about inflicting a “decapitation blow” on the Kremlin is a threat to physically eliminate the President of the Russian Federation, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov claimed in his interview with the Russian state-run news agency TASS.

“Those who plot something like that should think carefully about the possible consequences of such plans. Any vestige of respect has gone in the West,” Lavrov said.

Moreover, Lavrov claimed that the United States and NATO are the main beneficiaries of the war in Ukraine aiming to destroy Russia.

