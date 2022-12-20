Two Italian journalists were attacked by Russian forces in the south-Ukrainian Kherson

Latest news Ukraine

Two Italian journalists, Claudio Locatelli and Niccolò Celesti, were attacked by Russian forces in the south-Ukrainian Kherson, Italian outlet ANSA reported, referring to the video of journalists.

According to the journalists the projectile damaged the car. They were trapped under fire before succeeding in getting away safely. One of the journalists received a slight wound.

If I had opened the door I would have lost a leg or worse,” Claudio Locatelli said. “The car is well flagged as carrying journalists. The attack against us, considering the place and the dynamics, was intentional. The fire came from the riverbank on the other side of the Dnieper, where the Russian army is.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags