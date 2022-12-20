Two Italian journalists were attacked by Russian forces in the south-Ukrainian Kherson

Two Italian journalists, Claudio Locatelli and Niccolò Celesti, were attacked by Russian forces in the south-Ukrainian Kherson, Italian outlet ANSA reported, referring to the video of journalists.

According to the journalists the projectile damaged the car. They were trapped under fire before succeeding in getting away safely. One of the journalists received a slight wound.

“If I had opened the door I would have lost a leg or worse,” Claudio Locatelli said. “The car is well flagged as carrying journalists. The attack against us, considering the place and the dynamics, was intentional. The fire came from the riverbank on the other side of the Dnieper, where the Russian army is.“