The deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was dismissed for investigation of an “explosive” gift to a Polish general

The deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was temporarily dismissed from his duties. The investigation was opened in Ukraine after a grenade launcher he gifted to his Polish colleague exploded in the cabinet of the head of Polish Police general J. Szymczykowi.

The accident is under investigation both in Ukraine and in Poland to determine whether the explosion was intentional or an accident, Polish Minister of Internal Affairs Mariusz Kamiński and Ukrainian spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service Oksana Trukhachova informed.

Otrzymałem informację, że odpowiedzialny za przekazanie prezentu komendantowi @PolskaPolicja gen. J. Szymczykowi zastępca szefa Państwowej Służby Ukrainy ds. Sytuacji Nadzwyczajnych gen. D. Bondar został zawieszony. W tej sprawie wszczęto również na Ukrainie postępowanie karne. — Mariusz Kamiński (@Kaminski_M_) December 20, 2022

The explosion happened on 15 December 2022, wounding general Szymczykowi.