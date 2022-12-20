The deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was dismissed for investigation of an “explosive” gift to a Polish general

Latest news Ukraine

The deputy head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was temporarily dismissed from his duties. The investigation was opened in Ukraine after a grenade launcher he gifted to his Polish colleague exploded in the cabinet of the head of Polish Police general J. Szymczykowi.

The accident is under investigation both in Ukraine and in Poland to determine whether the explosion was intentional or an accident, Polish Minister of Internal Affairs Mariusz Kamiński and Ukrainian spokeswoman of the State Emergency Service Oksana Trukhachova informed.

The explosion happened on 15 December 2022, wounding general Szymczykowi.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags