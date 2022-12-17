Video: Ukraine policeman helps little girl get out of rubble after Russian strike

The patrol police of Kryvyi Rih published a video showing a policeman rescuing a child from the rubble of a house that was hit by a Russian rocket yesterday.

Five persons were killed in Kryvyi Rih during Russian missile strike on December 16.

