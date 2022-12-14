Russians shelled Kherson Oblast 42 times, killing one person

One person died and one was injured as a result of Russian shelling in Kherson Oblast on December 13, Kherson Oblast Head Yaroslav Yanushevych reports.

The Russian military targeted the yacht club, school, sports facility, and private and apartment residential buildings.

He added that the Russian military shelled the territory of Kherson Oblast 42 times over the past day.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kharkiv Oblast, Russian shelling