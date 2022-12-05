Zelenskyy becomes FT’s person of the year 2022

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy was chosen as the Financial Times’ person of the year 2022. “The 44-year-old Zelsnlyy has earnt a place in history for his extraordinary display of leadership and fortitude,” FT wrote.

“I am more responsible than brave,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with FT.

Zelenskyy is compared with Winston Churchill who just as him “went on the radio to rally his country during the Blitz.”