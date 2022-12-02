Russian “oppositional” channel host spoke about helping Russian army. Latvia launched investigation

The State Security Service of Latvia launched an investigation because of the expression of the host of the leading Russian “oppositionist” TV channel Dozhd, Aleksey Korostelev, about helping the Russian military.

Korostelev spoke live about helping Russian servicemen in the special operation zone in Ukraine.

State Security Service of Latvia declared the inadmissibility of providing any assistance to the Russian army, adding that these actions can be classified in accordance with Article 77.2 of the Criminal Law of Latvia.

Earlier it was reported that the Latvian authorities imposed a fine of 10,000 euros on Dozhd and warned of a possible closure. According to Ivars Abolins, the head of the Republic’s National Council for Media, the decision was made to punish the channel “for showing a map where Crimea is marked as Russian territory, and for calling the Russian army ‘our army’.”