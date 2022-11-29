“Few Russian BTG commanders have been empowered to flexibly exploit BTG model,” UK intel assesses

Over the last three months, Russian forces in Ukraine have likely largely stopped deploying as Battalion Tactical Groups (BTGs), Ministry of Defence of the UK assesses.

“The BTG concept has played a major part in Russian military doctrine for the last ten years, and saw battalions integrated with a full range of supporting sub-units, including armour, reconnaissance and (in a departure from usual Western practice) artillery.

Several intrinsic weaknesses of the BTG concept have been exposed in the high intensity, large-scale combat in Ukraine so far. BTGs’ relatively small allocation of combat infantry has often proved insufficient. Decentralised distribution of artillery has not allowed Russia to fully leverage its advantage in numbers of guns; and few BTG commanders have been empowered to flexibly exploit opportunities in the way the BTG model was designed to promote,” the report says.