France sends generators to Ukraine, calls Russia’s strikes ‘war crimes’

France has sent 100 high-powered generators to Ukraine to help people get through the coming months of winter after Russian missile attacks on civilian infrastructure on 23 November, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna informed. “Strikes against civilian infrastructures are war crimes,” she added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France strongly condemned the Russian massive attacks on Kyiv, Lviv, and other Ukrainian cities.

“The bombardments, aimed at no military target, have claimed the lives of new victims and caused the destruction of a large amount of essential civilian infrastructure. This systematic targeting of the population as winter approaches reflects Russia’s clear determination to make the Ukrainian people suffer and deprive them of water, heating, and electricity in order to weaken their resilience. These acts clearly constitute war crimes,” the statement of the ministry said.

Tags: France, Ukraine