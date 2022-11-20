Ukraine, together with its closest allies, started the development of the Joint Declaration on the Ukrainian Air Shield

Ukraine, together with its closest allies, started the development of the Joint Declaration on the Ukrainian Air Shield. With the aim to building a complex multi-level system of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense, it should become part of security guarantees until Ukraine becomes member of NATO, head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said in his address at Halifax International Security Forum.

For the transition period [until Ukraine becomes member of NATO], we need consolidated efforts to create effective security guarantees for Ukraine. To prevent the repetition of an aggression like this in the future… Security guarantees – not assurances, but guarantees – must come from a core group of Ukraine’s allies with significant military capabilities. They should be prepared to give both politically and legally binding commitments… We must ensure that the cost of an aggression is too high for Russia to bear,” Yermak said.

