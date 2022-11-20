Russian op command likely became more effective; junior leadership remains poor – British intel

Russia’s recent withdrawal from west of Kherson was conducted in relatively good order compared to previous major Russian retreats during the war, likely partially due to a more effective, single operational command under General Sergei Surovikin, British Ministry of Defence assesses.

However, the Russian force remains riven by poor junior and mid-level leadership and cover-up culture. “For example, in recent months two companies subordinate to the Eastern Military District fled after their commander was killed. Other officers likely lied in an attempt to cover up the incident,” the report says.

 

