10 mn Ukrainians without power after Russian missile attack – Zelenskyy

Ten million Ukrainians are left without power after Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, President Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

“In many cities and districts of our country there are again emergency power cuts. About ten million Ukrainians are without electricity.

Most of all – as of this moment – in Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Kyiv and Lviv regions. Lviv and some other cities suspended heat supply…

There are problems with communication and Internet throughout the country. As a result of the strikes, several nuclear units at two stations were automatically shut down today, ” he said.