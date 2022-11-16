10 mn Ukrainians without power after Russian missile attack – Zelenskyy

Latest news Ukraine

Ten million Ukrainians are left without power after Russia’s missile attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, President Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

“In many cities and districts of our country there are again emergency power cuts. About ten million Ukrainians are without electricity.

Most of all – as of this moment – in Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, Kyiv and Lviv regions. Lviv and some other cities suspended heat supply…

There are problems with communication and Internet throughout the country. As a result of the strikes, several nuclear units at two stations were automatically shut down today, ” he said.

Massive power outages in Ukraine after Russian most massive-yet missile strike on energy infrastructure – UPDATING

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags