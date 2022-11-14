“We are ready for peace, but peace for our entire country,” Zelenskyy says

“We are ready for peace, but peace for our entire country,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during today’s conversation with media representatives in Kherson. “This is the territory of our entire state. We respect international law and the sovereignty of every state, and now we are talking about the sovereignty of our state. That is why we are fighting against Russian aggression,” he added.

“We are not interested in the territory of other countries. We are only interested in the de-occupation of our country and our territories. Therefore, I don’t know what will happen next, but it will happen,” Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President stressed that today Ukraine is paying a high price for victories at the front because Russia does not want to voluntarily return what it captured.

“No one gives anything away so easily. The price of this war is high. People were wounded, a large number of people died. Therefore (Russian troops) retreated or fled. We believe that they fled because our army surrounded the enemy, and they were in danger. There were fierce battles, and the result is that today we are in the Kherson region,” he noted.