Ukraine and US announced pilot project to construct small modular reactors in Ukraine

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Ukraine Minister of Energy German Galushchenko announced a Ukraine Clean Fuels from SMRs Pilot project that will demonstrate production of clean hydrogen and ammonia using secure and safe small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) and cutting-edge electrolysis technologies in Ukraine, the US Department of State writes. It will help to replace coal power plants in Ukraine and Europe.

“The project aims to carry out a first-of-a-kind pilot of commercial-scale production of clean fuels from SMRs using solid oxide electrolysis… The project seeks to support Ukraine’s energy security goals, enable decarbonization of hard-to-abate energy sectors through clean hydrogen generation, and improve long-term food security through clean ammonia-produced fertilizers.“

Ukraine’s ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova said that the project involves numerous partners, including the international consortium of the Argonne National Laboratory, Ukraine’s State company “Energoatom”, Ukraine’s National and Security Council, State Scientific and Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety, and private companies Clark Seed, Doosan Enerbility, FuelCell Energy, IHI Corporation, JGC Corporation, NuScale Power, Samsung C&T, and Starfire Energy.

Putin's unprovoked and brutal invasion of Ukraine will require rebuilding even stronger. Honored to join @G_Galushchenko @LauraSHHolgate @NuScale_Power @terrapower to announce US support for nuclear-to-hydrogen and deployment of SMRs to replace coal plants in Ukraine and Europe. pic.twitter.com/eOtNKCq7NS — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) November 12, 2022