UK is so far the biggest donor to Ukraine Energy Support Fund

Recently the UK has provided £7 million for over 850 generators so that vital facilities, such as hospitals, have power and a further £5 million for safety and security equipment for the civil nuclear sector. In addition, the UK has put up a $50 million guarantee for financing for Ukraine’s state-owned energy provider, Ukrenergo, through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development which will help Ukraine continue to supply electricity to its citizens. The UK is so far the biggest donor to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.
The Foreign Secretary is due to sign the agreement today with Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, alongside Energy Community Secretariat Deputy Director Dirk Buschle, to transfer the first £5 million of the UK’s £10 million commitment to the Energy Community’s Ukraine Energy Support Fund.
“The UK has made the largest donation to date to this Fund. We need all partners to step up their support and show Putin that his attempts to destroy Ukraine will be met with fierce resistance,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.
Ukrainian Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko thanked British partners and the Energy Community Secretariat for “the help in the fight against Russia on the energy front.”
“Russia is trying to break us by shelling the energy infrastructure to leave Ukrainians on the eve of winter without heat and light. These days the support of international partners is more important than ever,” he said.
The Energy Community is an international organisation consisting of the European Union and a number of non-EU countries. Since March 2022, it has been coordinating donations of specialised energy equipment to repair Ukraine’s energy infrastructure at the Government of Ukraine’s request.
Ukraine was exporting electricity to the rest of Europe until exports were suspended on 12 October 2022 due to the damage to critical infrastructure.
