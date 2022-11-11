After the war, joining NATO to become Ukraine’s priority – Deputy PM for European, Euro-Atlantic Integration

Membership in NATO will remain a higher priority for Ukraine than joining the EU, said Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, reports “Evropeyska Pravda”.

Olha Stefanishyna also stated that Ukraine expects that Ukraine’s accession to NATO will be a “political decision” and will not require intermediate stages such as the Membership Action Plan.

“It cannot be ruled out that a positive solution to the issue of Ukraine’s accession to NATO will become possible even before the end of the war,” she added.

On September 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had signed an application for accelerated accession to the North Atlantic Alliance.

