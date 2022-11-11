Some 45 more Ukrainian soldiers have returned from Russian captivity

Photo via Andriy Yermak

Another exchange took place. 45 soldiers and sergeants of the Armed Forces were released from Russian captivity, head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said. It was also possible to return two bodies of the fallen defenders, he added.

📹"- You're home, friend.

– Almost home. Practically home. The air is different here, our air!"https://t.co/aJ1D1HWygU pic.twitter.com/1izoR6perl — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 11, 2022