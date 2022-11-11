40% of energy infrastructure in Ukraine is not working, EU will help with restoration – European Commissioner

The European Union is making every effort to help Ukraine restore the energy infrastructure destroyed by Russian strikes, stated the European Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson, in an interview with Radio Svoboda.

“Of course, the damage is significant. 40% of the infrastructure is not working, so the winter will be very difficult. But step by step we can repair the damage. Also, Ukraine has been connected to our electricity grid since March. So Europe can also provide additional electricity flows to to replace part of the lost electricity production from Ukrainian land,” Simson said.

“In many cases, it’s not a question of funding, but a need for very specific machinery and equipment, which is the problem. The energy community and my services are reaching out to companies that may have this equipment in stock, and we’ve already had some positive responses. So the first transformers are on the way to replace those that were destroyed by Russian drones or missiles”.

The EU states responded to Ukraine’s request for help and sent 500 electric generators after the attacks of the Russian Federation on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Kadri Simson, Russian strikes