Ukraine has started a new gas well in Kharkiv Oblast, the second during the invasion to stabilize the energy front

Ukraine’s Ukrgasvydobyvannia company has started a new gas well in Kharkiv Oblast, the second during the invasion to stabilize the energy front.

The capacity of the well is 140,000 cubic meters of gas per day which is one step closer to full energy independence of Ukraine. The opening of this well was possible due to the liberation of Kharkiv Oblast which returned under Ukraine’s control necessary equipment to open new gas wells, Ukrgasvydobuvannia informed.