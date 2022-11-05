German company suspected of supplying fuel for Russian bombers – Spiegel

According to a joint investigation by SPIEGEL and the ZDF magazine Frontal, the Russian fighter jets that attacked Chernihiv could have been refueled with Gazprom fuel. Wintershall Dea, majority-owned by chemical giant BASF, says there is a direct link between the gas condensate production in question and the Russian attacks. But it cannot be guaranteed that the extracted gas condensate will not be used for military purposes.

Currently, Wintershall Dea rules out the termination of Russian production. The German group could only withdraw completely from the joint venture, but it would lose a lot of money.

“So Wintershall Dea has accepted that it will support the Russian war machine – and thus perhaps share responsibility for the deaths of innocent civilians? According to the company’s headquarters, Russia’s attack on Ukraine is condemned, and companies must live up to their social responsibility,” SPIEGEL writes.

