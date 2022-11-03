Russians have looted almost all equipment from Kherson enterprises, plan to take away solar power plants — Ukraine’s authorities

Head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Halyna Luhova, who works remotely while the city is occupied by Russians, confirmed previously circulating rumors about massive looting that Russians are conducting in occupied Kherson Oblast. She said they have taken all vehicles that belonged to municipal enterprises of the city, including a lot of ambulances:



“Absolutely all the property in our city, which belonged to municipal enterprises that ensured the life of our city, was looted.The Khersonmiskvodokanal utility company had a large number of technical equipment and machines on its balance. All was taken away, there is nothing left. The same situation applies to the Khersongaz enterprise. It is completely devastated. The municipal transport, which received additional 30 buses before the war, was took away.The ambulances that were in the city have been taken away, there are no firefighting vehicles left,” Luhova said to RFE/RL.

Ukraine’s Intelligence also informed that, in the occupied areas of the Kherson Oblast, Russians announced an “audit of solar power generation facilities.”

“If the owners of the property do not appear within the specified time to certify their ownership, the property will be “nationalized” (stolen) and transferred to a fake company created by the occupiers to be exported to the territory of the Russian Federation.“