Red executioner’s cap put on monument to Catherine II in Odesa

A red executioner’s cap was put on the monument to Catherine II in Odesa, and a noose was hung on the hand.

“A very eloquent installation appeared November 2 on the marker [symbol] of Putin’s bloody “[Russian] world” on Katerynnska Square in Odesa,” Head of the Southern Department of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance Serhiy Hutsaliuk commented.

The monument to Catherine II in Odesa was repeatedly doused with red paint and painted with various slogans. In particular, on September 10, 12 and 13.