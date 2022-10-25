Journalists discover Russia’s secret group of engineers responsible for missile attacks on Ukraine

They identified 30 engineers from the unit who set missile targets on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine . The members of the group responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians are young men and women. Many with IT and even computer-gaming backgrounds. All of them were registered as living and working at Znamenka Street 19 in Moscow – the official address of Russia’s Armed Forces General Staff .

Bellingcat analyzed phone metadata records of the Maj. Gen. Baranov, the highest-ranking individual publicly named as the GVC director . Each time before launching the missiles, he was called from the number of Colonel Ihor Bagniuk, who is also registered at 19 Znamyanka Street .