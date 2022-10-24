Russian Red Cross raises funds for families of Russian soldiers

The Russian Red Cross collects money “to support” the families of Russian soldiers, as it is evidenced by the information on the organization’s website.

The head of the Red Cross in the Russian Federation, Pavlo Samchuk, claims that the Russian military “faces a number of difficulties,” and their families “feel anxious” and “need financial and humanitarian assistance.”

Russians are also offered psychological health support. According to Samchuk, the Russian Red Cross will work with the families of Russian mobilized “on an individual basis”.

“For those who need it, humanitarian kits will also be formed. Already now people can receive psychosocial support from specialists of the Russian Red Cross,” the head of the Russian Red Cross declared. He adds that the needs of “disturbed” and mobilized Russians are currently being clarified, as well as the contents of “humanitarian kits”.

The Russian Red Cross is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement (not to be confused with the International Committee of the Red Cross) – an international humanitarian movement involving about 97 million volunteers worldwide, which stated purpose is “the protection of human life and health, the prevention of human suffering and its alleviation, regardless of race, religion, or political opinion.” The International Committee of the Red Cross and the Red Cross Society in Ukraine have no connection with the Russian Red Cross.