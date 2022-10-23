World should warn Russia that in case of nuclear strike on Bankova, Russia will be hit too – Zelenskyy

Russia should receive a warning from the world about a strike on the decision-making center in the Russian Federation in case that Russia launches a nuclear strike on Kyiv’s decision-making center Bankova, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said tin his interview to CTV and CBC.

“As for the use of nuclear weapons, other than the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, I will give an example. We are now sitting and hearing constant calls that Russia should strike at the center of decision-making. How should the world respond? It doesn’t matter, Ukraine is a country NATO or not. This is happening in Europe. No one is allowed to blackmail like a terrorist,” Zelenskyy said. “If the message is that there will be a strike at the center of decision-making, the world’s response should be: “Look, if you strike Bankova, there will be a strike where you are, the one who gives the task of killing people. If you do that, then in a second, regardless of the result of your blow, there will be a blow to decision-making in you, in your state.”