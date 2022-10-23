World should warn Russia that in case of nuclear strike on Bankova, Russia will be hit too – Zelenskyy

Latest news Ukraine

Russia should receive a warning from the world about a strike on the decision-making center in the Russian Federation in case that Russia launches a nuclear strike on Kyiv’s decision-making center Bankova,  Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said tin his interview to CTV and CBC.

“As for the use of nuclear weapons, other than the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, I will give an example. We are now sitting and hearing constant calls that Russia should strike at the center of decision-making. How should the world respond? It doesn’t matter, Ukraine is a country NATO or not. This is happening in Europe. No one is allowed to blackmail like a terrorist,” Zelenskyy said. “If the message is that there will be a strike at the center of decision-making, the world’s response should be: “Look, if you strike Bankova, there will be a strike where you are, the one who gives the task of killing people. If you do that, then in a second, regardless of the result of your blow, there will be a blow to decision-making in you, in your state.”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags