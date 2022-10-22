UK continues to train Ukrainian military – UK’s DefMin

UK continues to train Ukrainian military to be affective at the frontlines in Ukraine, UK Ministry of Defence reported.
The UK, alongside international partners are continuing to train Ukrainian volunteers across Britain to help defend their homeland.
Giving volunteer recruits with little to no military experience the skills needed to be effective in frontline combat.
Military personnel of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are undergoing training and training for actions in urban conditions as part of the Canadian training operation UNIFIER in Great Britain. In mid-October, Canada resumed the Ukrainian training mission in Great Britain.