Ukraine shoots down 85% of Shahid-136 drones launched by Russia

Ukraine shoots down 85% of Shahid-136 drones launched by Russia, Spokesman of the Air Force Yuriy Ihnat said during the press brief on 21 October. That is a significant increase in the efficiency of air defense during the last two weeks.

He also said that the German-made IRIS-T air defense system showed itself “wonderfully, from the best side” while used in combat.

The only shortcoming is that there are few of them. It is expected that the German industry will gain momentum to increase production so that Ukraine gets as many of these systems as possible… One of these systems is already working in Ukraine,” Ihnat said.

 He didn’t say where the system is working saying only this is the “target №1 for Russians, just as HIMARS.”

Russia has 450 aircraft & 350 helicopters on 40 airfields, Ukraine’s Air Force spokesman also said. To replenish losses, other, often older planes were taken from conservation.

