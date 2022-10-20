Russian soldiers looting as they flee Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts

Russian personnel is fleeing the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast fearing the Ukrainian counteroffensive. Enerhodar is located near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant.

On Oct. 19, the state nuclear agency Energoatom reported that Russian forces took “looted property” from Russian military buildings “and the occupying ‘administration’ of the city.” The company also said Russian soldiers took “everything possible” from the city’s Skifsky Hotel and packed it into buses and trucks. The items included televisions, refrigerators, furniture, kettles, and other household items. The Energoatom called such actions “evacuation with looting,” which had been “authorized” by the decree of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.