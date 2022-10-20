Fire destroys refugee shelter for Ukrainians in Germany – AP

A fire broke out in the shelter for Ukrainian refugees in Germany, Associated Press reported. The former hotel in the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Pomerania burned down on the night of Oct. 19. Nobody was injured, and the refugees were taken to other shelters.

Police investigating the cause of the fire were looking into possible arson, the German news agency dpa informed. Earlier, on Oct. 17, police received a report of graffiti depicting a Nazi swastika in the entrance area of the shelter. Since the beginning of the war against Ukraine in 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin and propagandists tried to justify Russia’s invasion by saying Ukraine was ruled by neo-Nazis. Whether the graffiti was connected to the fire is not yet known, police said.